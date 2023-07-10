All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.: All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. "ATMH" and New World LLC Launches a "JV" Partnership with a Mobile IoT App Designed to Find or do Solutions for any "Services" for Business Owners & End User Customers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATMH) and New World LLC started a "JV" partnership. The cornerstone of this collaboration is the introduction of a highly promising application developed by New World LLC a Dubai based company " https://www.illdoit.me " with their groundbreaking technology is set to disrupt those "services", offering a wide range of benefits and efficiencies for businesses and end-users alike. With its user-friendly interface, advanced functionalities, and seamless integration, the application holds the potential to transform the way operates globally.

All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc " https://allthingsmobileanalytic.com/projects.html " and New World LLC: Narrowband IoT solution ideal for high volume of low data in remote location and long term battery life. NB-IoT allows for long range coverage and strong signal penetration with low latency. Ideal use in underground environments like gas and water meter, monitor equipment and commercial meters and Smart - Health and Multi Service devices.

By leveraging the synergies created through this "JV" aims to solidify its position as a leader in the OTC market and expand its presence on a global scale. The combined expertise, resources, and networks of both companies will fuel innovation, drive growth, and unlock new business opportunities.

All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc. (ATMH) https://allthingsmobileanalytic.com/bod.html reaffirming a commitment to delivering innovative solutions and creating value for stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Amy Samantha Gonzalez

Email:inquiries@allthingsmobileanalytic.com

Massimo Meneghello, President

Company Telephone: (888) 350-4660

Company Website: http://allthingsmobileanalytic.com

