

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) discovered that a list of certain information with respect to some of its patients was made available by an unknown and unauthorized party on an online forum.



The company has confirmed that the list contains information used for email messages, such as reminders that patients may wish to schedule an appointment and education on healthcare programs and services.



The company said that the list does not include sensitive information, such as passwords, driver's license or social security numbers.



The company does not believe the incident will materially impact its business, operations or financial results.



The company has not identified evidence of any malicious activity on HCA Healthcare networks or systems related to this incident. The company disabled user access to the storage location as an immediate containment measure and plans to contact any impacted patients to provide additional information and support, and will offer credit monitoring and identity protection services, where appropriate, HCA Healthcare said.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Das sind die KI-Gewinner KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen. Hier klicken