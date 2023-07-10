COSRX's Best Skincare Deals Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

LONDON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all beauty lovers! COSRX, a derm favourite skincare brand, has announced its sale of buzzworthy skincare products at the Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, kicking off on Tuesday July 11th, meaning there is only one day left until one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Taking place from July 11th to 12th, you can expect to see huge savings with COSRX during the 48-hour shopping bonanza.

Still unsure of what to shop? A carefully curated list of cult and popular skincare products await, featuring all-time favorites tried and tested by over 100,000 people on Amazon alone and TikTok-viral products embraced by the entire internet. Discover COSRX's best-performing products on Amazon Prime Day 2023 (up to 50% off):

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream

AHABHA Clarifying Treatment Toner

BHA Blackhead Power Liquid

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

COSRX's all-time bestselling Advanced Snail Mucin Essence has a very unique, slimy texture. But this lightweight essence absorbs quickly into your skin, so there's no stickiness or residue left behind.

It has over 36,000 five-star reviews and many say it works wonders on dry, damaged and acne-prone skin. It also fades the appearance of dark spots, evening out skin tone and texture for a natural, healthy glow that will leave you confident even when makeup free. So, how does the snail essence help the skin? Snail secretion filtrate, often referred to as snail mucin, is a powerful ingredient which is known for its effectiveness in restoring skin barrier function. Plus, snail mucin is a substance that helps with hydration as well. As the skin barrier restores its function, the skin will naturally become stronger, and ultimately make the skin less sensitive and prone to breakouts.

Advanced Snail 92 All in One Cream

Enriched with 92% snail slime, this plumping cream has been formulated to boost skin elasticity and help increase skin's radiance. One skin expert raved that "this all-in-one cream fit into my routine as the fourth step: First I would cleanse, then apply my Snail Mucin Essence, then my serums, and then this Snail Mucin Cream. The formula is light but still nourishing, working well under makeup".

AHA BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner

This AHA BHA toner is surprisingly gentle slipping seamlessly into our nightly routine. Despite harnessing the exfoliating properties of AHAs and BHAs, this toner is non-irritating and suitable for all skin types. As the name suggests, the main goal of AHA BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner is to clarify the appearance of the skin by addressing common concerns such as clogged pores and uneven texture. By gently exfoliating the skin's surface, this toner effectively clears pores and minimizes their appearance, promoting a more refined and radiant complexion.

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cosrx

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cosrx_official

COSRX Official Website: https://www.cosrx.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2150237/MicrosoftTeams_image__27.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cosrxs-best-skincare-deals-ahead-of-amazon-prime-day-301872946.html