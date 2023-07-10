Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. Q3 2023 Update to Shareholders

BRAMPTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Modern Mobility Aids Inc, (OTC:MDRM) is pleased to update our shareholders on the Company's exciting telehealth initiatives in 2023.

We hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. As the world continues to navigate the dynamic landscape of healthcare, we wanted to share some exciting news and updates on our telehealth initiatives at Modern Mobility Aids, Inc (MDRM).

The past year has brought significant challenges and opportunities to the healthcare industry, and we are proud to say that we are pleased to report that we are advancing accessible and convenient healthcare solutions and have made substantial progress in our telehealth positions.

Key Milestones

Expanding Our Service Offerings: We are currently developing and broadening our 100% owned Galileo Life Sciences business in Ontario, Canada's telehealth service market by introducing new partnerships to cover a wider range of medical services to a broader audience. Where the government regulatory landscape continues to change, we are adapting and changing with it. Our Smart Clinic platform now includes primary care (same day walk-in clinic, free of charge), specialty care (behavioural health, cardiology, dietetics, etc.) and easy care (headaches and migraines, flu symptoms, muscle and joint pain, etc.). This expansion has allowed us to address the diverse healthcare needs of our patients, ensuring comprehensive and holistic care from the comfort of their own homes, including backpain care, mental health counseling, pediatric care, and more.

Positive Patient Feedback: We are delighted to share that our telehealth services have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from patients. The convenience, accessibility, and quality of care provided through our platform have resonated with individuals seeking reliable and efficient healthcare solutions. We take pride in the trust our patients place in us and remain committed to continually improving their telehealth experience.

Geographic Reach: We are in late-stage discussions with extending the Smart Clinic telehealth services to new regions and markets in Canada and internationally, enabling us to reach a larger patient population. By leveraging strategic partnerships with local healthcare partners, suppliers, and providers, we are hoping to be able to establish a strong presence in previously untapped areas. This planned expansion will not only contribute to our growth but will also bring high-quality healthcare services to underserved communities.

Technological Enhancements: In our commitment to deliver a seamless telehealth experience, we continue to investigate and seek out partners to enhance our technological and telehealth infrastructure. We hope to complete a number of key partnerships in this area in 2023 and advance our portfolio of patient services, products, engagement, efficiency, and greater overall a broader service offering.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving innovation and further expanding our telehealth initiatives and broadening our portfolio of partnerships and service offerings. As we continue to refine our business, we aim to introduce additional partnerships, joint ventures, and companies.

The telehealth market is poised for tremendous growth, and we are well-positioned to participate in this opportunity. Industry reports estimate the market size in telehealth is forecasted to surpass $200.53 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 38.9% from 2022 to 2028. And with radical technology changes, massive cost-saving benefits, and more flexibility for patients and providers than ever before, new telemedicine companies are attracting significant investment.

Our focus is to continue to build a portfolio of early-stage, innovative, and impactful telehealth companies that represent the next evolution in universal consumer access to healthcare and make a social impact where it matters most. People's health.

We extend our deepest gratitude to our shareholders for your continued support and confidence in our vision. Together, we are shaping the future of healthcare by making it more accessible, patient-centered, and efficient.

Thank you once again for your trust and investment in MDRM, an impact investment that may change lives. We look forward to updating you on our progress in the coming weeks and months.

Sincerely,

Tito DiMarco

CEO, Director

About Modern Mobility Aids Inc.

Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. (OTC:MDRM) is building a portfolio of early-stage, innovative, and impactful telehealth companies that represent the next evolution in universal consumer access to healthcare. We are focused on investing in people, products, and ventures that challenge and disrupt the telehealth category. Our goal is to help remove the steps and frustration between consumers and the professional healthcare providers they need through a portfolio of partners making access simple and universal. Make a social impact investment where it matters most. People's health. For additional information please visit www.modernmobilityaids.com.

