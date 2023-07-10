Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Shuffle (SFL) on July 10, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SFL/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading as of 4:00 UTC on July 10, 2023.





Shuffle (SFL) is an O2O hybrid blockchain-based mobile payment solution operated by THE HUMANPLUS Inc., a system integration and development company headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Its native token, SFL, was listed on LBank Exchange at 4:00 UTC on July 10, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Shuffle

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Shuffle (SFL), an O2O hybrid blockchain-based mobile payment solution operated by THE HUMANPLUS Inc., a system integration and development company headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Shuffle is striving to create a new economic paradigm by connecting FinTech, Blockchain, and Crypto. It is a mainnet coin based on the EVMOS forked blockchain.

The HUPAYX network is a public payment network that aims to address issues in the legacy cryptocurrency payment system. It discusses the challenges of settling payments directly with cryptocurrencies due to their diversity, price fluctuation, and performance problems. To resolve these issues, HUPAYX introduces the HUPAYX Payment Gateway (HUPAYX PG), which matches various payment and settlement methods, provides stable exchanges, and resolves performance problems through a decentralized system. The network also focuses on scalability by expanding horizontally and solving the problem of intermediaries by offering a P2P-based payment system. Furthermore, the text highlights the concept of asset tokenization, where real-world assets can be transformed into tradable tokens on a blockchain network, and HUPAYX aims to provide real-time payment systems for all cryptocurrencies and tokens. Additionally, it mentions the decentralized payment gateway, mobile payment infrastructures, and integration with social network services (SNS) as part of HUPAYX's plans for expansion and integration with existing platforms.

HUPAYX offers a range of platforms and services, including decentralized finance (DeFi), online-to-offline (O2O) services, user-driven advertising, digital content management, and mobile gift coupons. Through blockchain technology, HUPAYX ensures transparency, security, and cost-effectiveness in these areas, aiming to empower users and create a shared economy.

About SFL Token

An SFL coin used in the HUPAYX network is a means of value exchange and represents a unit. SFL can also be used to pay transaction fees and platform service fees, as well as for depositing (staking) in the network alliance or application alliance.

Based on HUPAYX Mainnet, SFL has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). The token distribution consists of 10% in the Private 1st Round, 15% in the Private 2nd Round, 10% in the Public Round, 10% for Marketing, 25% for Ecosystem operation, 5% for Team & Advisor, and 25% for the Company. It was listed on LBank Exchange at 4:00 UTC on July 10, 2023, and investors who are interested in SFL can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange.

