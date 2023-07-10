Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.07.2023 | 15:36
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

Fund Name

NAV per share (GBP)

SEDOL

NAVDATE

Atlantis Japan Growth

Fund Limited

1.9320

B61ND55 (UK)


10th July 2023

Date: 10th July 2023

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736
hh61@ntrs.com


