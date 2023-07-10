Signant Health Extends the Power of Clinical Supply Management Software to the Small and Mid-Size Market Through Updated and Enhanced Supplies Platform

PHILADELPHIA, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signant Health, the leader in evidence generation for modern clinical trials, announced today expanded flexibility and capabilities for its leading Signant SmartSignals Supplies software, empowering small and mid-size customers to experience the advantages of technology-driven clinical supply management.

Relaunched as Signant SmartSignals Supplies GxP Inventory, the solution provides sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) with efficient, comprehensive management and oversight of the end-to-end supply chain. Unlike spreadsheet-based supply chain management, the GxP Inventory solution offers centralized, full visibility of clinical trial material creation, release, and distribution activities within a single system. Available as either an Essential or Enterprise option, clinical research sponsors can select the optimal solution for their needs, which is often dictated by size or trial volume.

The Essential option enables sponsors to deploy quickly using our pre-configured system for inventory manufacturing, management, and QA/QP release. The Enterprise option provides more advanced features for larger customers with internal supply chain capabilities to meet more individualized requirements, sponsor-specific terminology/labels, and additional workflow/process options. Both options are SaaS-based for cost-effective implementation, reduction of internal technology investments, and ease of ongoing maintenance.

"Signant is extremely proud of its heritage as a leading provider of GxP inventory management solutions to many top-20 sponsor organizations. Our Essential option now extends the same benefits to smaller sponsors and CROs who wish to have the same level of inventory control, regulatory compliance, and visibility in a more compact, per-protocol commercial offering," said Sanjiv Waghmare, Signant's chief product officer.

Technology-based solutions make clinical trials safer for patients through better visibility and control of supplies, particularly with respect to investigational products. From sourcing drug substance ingredients to randomized patient kits, these solutions ensure that all supply chain data is in one place, and not distributed across spreadsheets, emails, and external inventory management systems. With the launch of the Essential option, we are making the technology-based solution for clinical supply management accessible to sponsors of all sizes.

About Signant Health

Signant Health is the evidence generation company. We are focused on leveraging software, deep therapeutic and scientific knowledge, and operational expertise to consistently capture, aggregate, and reveal quality evidence for clinical studies across traditional, virtual, and hybrid trial models. For more than 20 years, over 600 sponsors and CROs of all sizes - including all Top 20 pharma - have trusted Signant solutions for remote and site-based eCOA, eConsent, RTSM, supply chain management, and data quality analytics. Learn more at?www.signanthealth.com.

