It's Here! 100 Best Corporate Citizens Methodology and ISS Data Verification Now Open

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / 3BL is delighted to announce the release of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Methodology document for 2023. The methodology provides a comprehensive overview of the factors considered in evaluating corporate citizenship, and it is now available for your review.

We encourage all Russell 1000 companies to carefully examine the methodology document to gain insights into the criteria and metrics utilized in determining the ranking. By understanding the evaluation framework companies can maximize their position and interested parties can learn how 3BL evaluates these companies for their performance and transparency on key issues.

Furthermore, 3BL is pleased to announce that the Data Verification period has commenced today and will continue until July 21st. All Russell 1000 companies are strongly encouraged to seize this opportunity to verify the accuracy and completeness of their data, ensuring a fair and transparent assessment of their corporate citizenship practices. Participation in the data verification process is crucial to maximizing companies' positions in this year's ranking and is available at no cost.

To access your data and receive guidance throughout the verification process, please reach out to the dedicated ESG Helpdesk at ESGHelpdesk@ISS-ESG.com. Their team is ready to assist you and address any queries or concerns you may have.

About 3BL:

3BL's unrivaled distribution platform distributes sustainability and corporate responsibility content from hundreds of leading purpose-driven brands to a global audience of stakeholders including investors, media, policymakers, corporate leaders, consumers, employees, job seekers and ratings & rankings agencies. For more information, please visit www.3blmedia.com.

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens Ranking

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens debuted in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine and appeared annually in Corporate Responsibility Magazine for many years. 3BL has managed the ranking since 2018. To compile the ranking, each company in the Russell 1000 Index is ranked according to its transparency and performance on 184 factors across 7 categories: Climate Change, Employees, Environment, Stakeholders & Society, Human Rights, Governance and ESG Performance.

3BL CONTACT

Brian Letts, VP of ESG Programs: BLetts@3blmedia.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: 3BL

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766491/Its-Here-100-Best-Corporate-Citizens-Methodology-and-ISS-Data-Verification-Now-Open