OL GROUPE: Thiago Mendes transferred to Al-Rayyan

Thiago Mendes transferred to Al-Rayyan

Lyon, July 10, 2023.

Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Thiago Mendes to Qatari club Al-Rayyan for €4.211 million.

Thiago Mendes joined OL from Lille in July 2019 at the age of 27, and extended his contract last year until June 2025. Over his four seasons with the club, the Brazilian midfielder has played a total of 143 matches across all competitions, including 114 Ligue 1 matches.

Olympique Lyonnais would like to sincerely thank Thiago Mendes and wishes him every success with his new club Al-Rayyan.









Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment C



Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mpqbYpVmZW3KynJvYZ6WbGeUbW1olGSYZmOXl2Zpl8qVmG1myWaVl8aaZnFhnmdm

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-80920-olg-070723-thiago-mendes-en-def.pdf