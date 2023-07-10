Productive Edge Launches Generative AI Suite for Healthcare, Revolutionizing Administrative Operations, Care Coordination, and Patient Engagement

Unveiling AI-driven solutions and services designed to transform key aspects of healthcare for payers and providers

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Productive Edge, a leading healthcare digital strategy consulting company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its suite of innovative Generative AI for Healthcare solutions and services. These groundbreaking offerings will reduce administrative burden, enhance care coordination, and personalize member and patient engagement for healthcare payers and providers, addressing some of the most pressing challenges in the healthcare sector.

Productive Edge

"Generative AI has the potential to revolutionize healthcare, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this transformation," said Raheel Retiwalla, Chief Strategy Officer at Productive Edge. "Our new suite of solutions and services enable healthcare organizations to maximize efficiency, enable self-service patient engagement, and improve care coordination, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes and significant cost savings."

Productive Edge's offerings include out-of-the-box Generative AI solutions designed to reduce the administrative burden of healthcare. In partnership with Google, Productive Edge leverages Google Cloud's suite of Generative AI technologies to bring solutions to life. Productive Edge also offers services specifically designed to help healthcare organizations accelerate the practical adoption of Generative AI.

The company's initial set of Generative AI Solutions includes:

Prior Authorization Review: the solution quickly summarizes policy requirements to support a prior authorization decision. Health Plan Member Engagement: supporting inquiries, including Explanation of Benefits and providing information on coverage, benefits & eligibility, and claims status. Patient Engagement & Marketing: automating scheduling by matching patient needs with available slots.

Additionally, Productive Edge has developed a suite of services aimed at helping healthcare organizations understand the potential for adopting AI solutions.

Productive Edge's Generative AI Services include:

Generative AI in Healthcare for Executives: a free executive briefing that explains generative AI technologies and potential applications, enabling informed decisions for AI adoption and integration. Generative AI Use Case Workshop: a free interactive workshop that helps identify high-impact AI use cases tailored to your organization's needs to develop an effective AI strategy. Three-Week Generative AI Pilot Program: a hands-on demonstration of generative AI's potential through implementing a selected use case.

"We believe that Generative AI is the future of healthcare," added Retiwalla. "Our suite of services and solutions will not only help healthcare organizations become more efficient and effective but will also improve the patient/member experience, which is at the heart of everything we do."

To learn more about Productive Edge's Generative AI for Healthcare solutions and services, watch this video and visit www.productiveedge.com.

About Productive Edge

Productive Edge is a leading digital transformation consultancy and software development company that creates innovative digital products and solutions for clients worldwide. The company's services include digital strategy, design, development, testing, and managed services. With a focus on healthcare, insurance, legal services, and other industries, Productive Edge is committed to helping its clients achieve their digital transformation goals. For more information, visit www.productiveedge.com.

Contact Information

Mike Moore

VP, Partners and Alliances

mmoore@productiveedge.com

(312) 561-9184

SOURCE: Productive Edge

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/765697/Productive-Edge-Launches-Generative-AI-Suite-for-Healthcare-Revolutionizing-Administrative-Operations-Care-Coordination-and-Patient-Engagement