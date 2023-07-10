Whittier Trust Office Named Top 5 Finalist In STEP Private Client Awards

SOUTH PASADENA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Whittier Trust's Family Office has been named a Top 5 Finalist in the 2023-2024 STEP (Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners) Private Client Awards in the category of Multi-Family Office Team of the Year. This recognition serves as a testament to Whittier Trust's commitment to providing comprehensive wealth management solutions.

The STEP Private Client Awards celebrate the achievements and outstanding performance of firms and professionals worldwide. With a record number of entries, Whittier Trust's nomination as a finalist in the Multi-Family Office Team of the Year category further solidifies its position as a leader in delivering exceptional services to clients and highlights the expertise in serving multi-generational families with complex wealth management needs.

Whittier Trust is dedicated to providing personalized and tailored wealth management services, and is proud to be recognized among the Multi-Family Office Team of the Year category. The nomination serves as a testament to the commitment, expertise, and client-centric approach exhibited by the Whittier Trust team in addressing the unique needs of multi-generational families.

"Our team at Whittier Trust is thrilled to be shortlisted for the STEP Private Client Awards, Multi-Family Office Team of the Year category," said David Dahl, CEO at Whittier Trust. "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients."

As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust continues to demonstrate the ability to provide comprehensive wealth management solutions to multi-generational families. The team of seasoned professionals ensure clients' financial goals are met while preserving the legacies for future generations.

The judging panel will decide upon a winner for each category and the honorees will be announced at the black-tie dinner and awards ceremony, hosted by Gyles Brandreth, on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the London Hilton on Park Lane .

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely-held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 566 families and over 160 private foundations, donor-advised funds and nonprofit endowments throughout the US, advising on over $19 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com.

