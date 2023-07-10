Cell Analysis Market worth $33.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cell analysis industry is poised to experience unprecedented growth and innovation in the near future. With advancements in technology and increasing demand for personalized medicine, the field of cell analysis is expected to revolutionize healthcare and scientific research. Cutting-edge techniques such as single-cell analysis, high-throughput screening, and multi-omics integration are set to provide unparalleled insights into cellular behaviour and disease mechanisms. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms will further enhance data analysis and interpretation, enabling rapid and accurate identification of biomarkers and drug targets. Moreover, the emergence of microfluidic devices and lab-on-a-chip technologies will streamline experimental workflows, making cell analysis more accessible and cost-effective. As a result, we anticipate significant progress in areas such as cancer research, immunology, regenerative medicine, and drug discovery, ultimately leading to improved diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and personalized treatment strategies. The future of the cell analysis industry holds immense potential to revolutionize healthcare and advance our understanding of complex biological systems, paving the way for a healthier and more personalized future.

Cell Analysis Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $20.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $33.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Rising preference for cell-based assays in drug discovery serves as one of the key driving factors of the cell analysis market. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs are replacing biochemical assays with cell-based assays for their lead identification and optimization processes in drug discovery. This is attributive to the several advantages over in vitro biochemical assays. They offer consistent tissue-specific responses in a biologically relevant microenvironment as opposed to biochemical assays.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=157543946

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cell Analysis Market"

233 - Tables

39 - Figures

250 - Pages

Cell Analysis Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $20.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $33.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & service, technique, process, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Application of novel cell-based assays in cancer research Key Market Drivers Growing number of drug discovery activities

The software segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace through the forecast period

Based on product & service, the global cell analysis market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, accessories, software, and services. The software segment is a lucrative space owing to the advancements across single-cell analysis and flow cytometry techniques. This has elevated the influx of emerging companies entering cell analysis industry. Emerging companies building innovative software solutions has contributed to the robust growth rate registered by this segment.

The flow cytometry technique segment accounted for the largest share in the cell analysis market in 2022

Based on technique, the global cell analysis market is segmented into flow cytometry, PCR, cell microarrays, microscopy, spectrophotometry, high-content screening, and other techniques. The flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest market share of in 2022. Significant demand for flow cytometry technique across single-cell analysis and other different analysis processes is set to propel the market growth. Through flow cytometry multiple characteristics of single-cell particles can be measured and analyzed making it a preferable cell analysis technique for fluid samples.

The hospitals & clinical testing laboratories segment is estimated to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period of cell analysis market

On the basis of end users, the cell analysis market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & clinical testing laboratories, academic & research institutes, and other end users. The demand for cell analysis products is set to elevate across in-house diagnostic and research centers, in-house pathology centers, and reference laboratories; collectively contributing to the fastest growth rate of hospitals & clinical testing laboratories during the forecast period. The development of highly specialized and complex cell-based assays is expected to supplement this growth.

Asia Pacific has registered fastest growth rate during the forecast period in cell analysis market

The global cell analysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid increase in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries coupled with affordable with cell analysis services are the key contributing factors to the regional growth.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=157543946

Cell Analysis Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing number of drug discovery activities

Restraints:

High cost of instruments and restrictions on reagent use

Opportunities:

Application of novel cell-based assays in cancer research

Key Market Players:

The cell analysis market is fragmented in nature with prominent players operating in this market such as Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), General Electric (US), Merck KGaA (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Miltenyi Biotec (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), BioStatus Limited (UK), Fluidigm Corporation (US), NanoCellect Biomedical (US), Cell Biolabs (US), Creative Bioarray (US), Meiji Techno (US), Promega Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland), CELLINK (US), QIAGEN (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), 10x Genomics (US), and Illumina (US).

Recent Developments:

In 2023, Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) launched a Spectral Cell Sorter that is coupled with high-speed cell imaging. this product combines real-time imaging technology with spectral flow cytometry.

In 2020, Miltenyi Biotec (Germany) launched MACS GMP Tyto Cartridge, a GMP-compliant cell sorter.

In 2020, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US) acquired Celsee, Inc., a provider of instruments and consumables for the isolation, detection, and analysis of single cells. This acquisition expanded the company's product offerings in the flow cytometry market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=157543946

Cell Analysis Market Advantages:

Comprehensive Understanding: Cell analysis techniques enable researchers to gain a comprehensive understanding of cellular behavior and function. By analyzing various cellular parameters, such as morphology, gene expression, protein levels, and metabolic activity, researchers can unravel complex biological processes and uncover underlying mechanisms of diseases.

Personalized Medicine: Cell analysis plays a crucial role in advancing personalized medicine. By studying individual cells, researchers can identify biomarkers that are specific to certain diseases or patient populations. This information enables the development of targeted therapies and personalized treatment strategies, optimizing patient outcomes.

Drug Discovery and Development: The cell analysis market contributes significantly to drug discovery and development. By using high-throughput screening and cell-based assays, researchers can evaluate the efficacy and toxicity of potential drug candidates. This helps in identifying promising drug candidates early in the development process, reducing costs and improving success rates.

Advancements in Technology: The cell analysis industry benefits from continuous advancements in technology. Innovations such as automated imaging systems, flow cytometry, single-cell sequencing, and high-resolution microscopy have enhanced the accuracy, efficiency, and throughput of cell analysis techniques. These technological advancements enable researchers to generate large-scale data sets and obtain more precise insights into cellular behavior.

Translational Research: Cell analysis facilitates translational research by bridging the gap between basic research and clinical applications. The findings from cellular studies can be translated into clinical diagnostics, prognostics, and therapeutics. This integration helps in improving patient care, developing novel treatment approaches, and accelerating the adoption of scientific discoveries into clinical practice.

Quality Control and Safety Testing: Cell analysis techniques play a vital role in quality control and safety testing in industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and food and beverages. These methods ensure that products meet regulatory standards, evaluate potential toxicity, and verify the absence of contaminants, ensuring consumer safety.

Academic and Industrial Collaboration: The cell analysis market encourages collaboration between academic institutions, research organizations, and industries. This collaboration fosters knowledge exchange, accelerates innovation, and promotes interdisciplinary research, leading to advancements in both scientific understanding and practical applications

Overall, the cell analysis market offers numerous advantages, including a deeper understanding of cellular processes, personalized medicine approaches, advancements in drug discovery, technological progress, translational research impact, quality control, and collaborative opportunities. These advantages contribute to the growth and significance of the cell analysis industry.

Cell Analysis Market - Report Highlights:

The value chain analysis, ecosystem analysis, and regulatory scenario are added in the market overview chapter.

The new edition of the report provides updated market breakdown with detailed analysis on types of cell analysis techniques, products, and services. Compared to the previous report version, this report is inclusive of software, services, and techniques incorporated in cell analysis.

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022 (depending on availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation. This would help in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

Recent developments are helpful to understand market trends and growth strategies adopted by players in the market.

Tracking product portfolios of prominent market players helps to analyze the major products & services in the cell analysis market. The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

Market evaluation framework, market share analysis and competitive leadership mapping have been added in competitive landscape chapter of the report.

The competitive leadership mapping has been updated considering recent developments in the company evaluation matrix.

Related Reports:

Single Cell Analysis Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Cell-Based Assays Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Flow Cytometry Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Microscopy Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Cell Counting Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cell-analysis-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cell-analysis.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cell-analysis-market-worth-33-9-billion--marketsandmarkets-301872664.html