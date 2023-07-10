Anzeige
Montag, 10.07.2023
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
Additional Listing of IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. bonds on Baltic Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-07-10 16:21 CEST --


On July 10th, 2023, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve
the additional listing application of IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. and to list
its 100,000 additionally issued bonds on Baltic Bond List. 

The aforementioned 100,000 bonds of IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. will be listed
on Baltic Bond List on July 12th, 2023, or on a date close to it. 

Thus, altogether 1,250,000 bonds of IuteCredit Finance S.a r.l. (ISIN code:
XS2378483494) will be traded under the trading code IUTE110026A on or about
July 12th, 2023. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
