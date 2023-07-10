Wildlife Habitat Council: WHC Welcomes Anna Willingshofer as New Chief Science and Innovation Officer

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / WHC (Wildlife Habitat Council) is proud to announce the appointment of Anna Willingshofer as the organization's new Chief Science and Innovation Officer. Anna will be leading cutting-edge strategic initiatives to advance nature conservation through science-based solutions.

Anna has over 15 years of experience in the areas of biodiversity, climate change and infrastructure. Anna boasts an impressive professional background, having collaborated with prominent organizations such as The Nature Conservancy (TNC), the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and the German Cooperation Agency (GIZ). Her invaluable contributions have played a pivotal role in accomplishing noteworthy achievements like the Global Biodiversity Framework, as well as leading groundbreaking projects across Latin America, the Caribbean, and beyond. She holds a master's degree in International Relations, specializing in Climate and Renewable Energy Finance, from the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management.

"Now more than ever, it's important for different sectors to unite and take decisive action towards making a lasting impact on nature. Partnering with the private sector is key to making a significant difference in conservation efforts. Innovative solutions can be invested in to ensure a positive outcome for biodiversity that will benefit future generations. This is a unique opportunity to make a lasting difference, and I'm honored to be a part of WHC's mission to bring businesses and biodiversity together" said Anna.

"Anna's arrival at WHC comes at the most opportune time as we build on our over 3 decades of experience to respond to the need for business to work smart and fast towards global nature goals," said Margaret O'Gorman, President of WHC. "Anna's breadth of experience at the various intersections of business, nature and policy will make her a valuable addition to our team."

About WHC:

WHC has been working at the nexus of business and nature for 35 years. It is the only international NGO focused exclusively on enabling private sector action for nature. WHC builds strategies and frameworks that connect corporate ambition for nature to robust action on corporate lands. WHC works with mostly Fortune 500 corporations, traversing value chains, jurisdictions and geographies. It seeks to integrate nature, especially biodiversity, with climate, equity and engagement to support sustainable ecosystems and healthy communities. WHC's corporate members represent some of the leading national and multinational corporations seeking to support sustainable ecosystems and the communities that surround them. These efforts have resulted in more than 1,000 certified programs across 47 states and 28 countries.

