Discovery Education and Its Corporate Partners Offering Free Resources for Families To Keep Learning Alive All Summer

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / To keep students engaged in learning while on summer break, Discovery Education and select partners have created free dynamic digital resources for students and caregivers to use at home. Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.

The following selection of family activities that connect families to engaging learning experiences anywhere learning is taking place:

Build the Change: Take the power of play beyond the classroom with collaborative activities that inspire students and families to learn through play by solving creative challenges as a team while exploring their own local environments with these activities from Build the Change, a program by the LEGO Group's sustainability team.

Conservation Station: Explore the unexpected connections at the heart of the energy-water nexus and discover how to conserve water and energy with engaging at home activities from Conservation Station: Creating a More Resourceful World-an educational initiative with Itron.

Pathway to Financial Success in Schools: Nationally recognized with the Jump$tart Coalition's 2021 Innovation Award, Pathway to Financial Success in Schools is a personal finance education resource with Discover Financial Services. These family resources are easy-to-use resources to help families conduct very important conversations with your teens. Students can take the learning further with 40 self-paced modules that turn what they learn into practice.

Science at Home: 3M's Science at Home video series is a collection of simple, watch-then-do science experiments that feature 3M scientists and special guests using common household items to reinforce core scientific principles and make STEM learning more accessible. Through these at home activities, STEM solution seekers can experience scientific phenomenon through creative and fun projects that range from engineering with marshmallows, to chemistry with baking soda.

STEM Forward with Olympic Swimmer Katie Ledecky: Join Katie Ledecky, 3-time Olympian, 7-time Olympic Gold medal swimmer, proud STEM advocate and Team Panasonic athlete, for an immersive deep dive into game-changing technology that powers society and enhances our lives. The Winning with STEM Virtual Field Trip created in partnership with Panasonic transports students to five Innovation Centers across America with the accompanying family activity that connects STEM principles to everyday life.

Working in Harmony: Inspire collaborative learning experiences through Country Music. Celebrate the power of STEAM with easy-to-use activities designed to bring the whole family together by creating a backyard light show and music production. These activities are from Working in Harmony, a partnership with the Country Music Association.

"At Discovery Education, we're committed to preparing learners for tomorrow by creating innovative learning experiences connected to today's world. That means keeping learning alive, and exciting, during the summer," said Amy Nakamoto, Executive Vice President of Social Impact at Discovery Education. "These partners have stepped up to ensure all students can continue learning."

