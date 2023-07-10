Anzeige
Montag, 10.07.2023
PR Newswire
10.07.2023 | 16:36
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

[10.07.23]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

10.07.23

IE000LZC9NM0

15,570,011.00

USD

9,260

100,005,945.46

6.423

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

10.07.23

IE000DOZYQJ7

6,162,490.00

EUR

0

36,131,626.90

5.8632

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

10.07.23

IE000GETKIK8

5,361,151.00

GBP

0

46,465,457.46

8.6671

Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

10.07.23

IE000XIITCN5

1,702,976.00

GBP

0

13,795,815.36

8.101

Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

10.07.23

IE000HKX6U62

444,510.00

SEK

0

47,272,014.85

106.3463


© 2023 PR Newswire
