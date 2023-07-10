Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10
[10.07.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.07.23
IE000LZC9NM0
15,570,011.00
USD
9,260
100,005,945.46
6.423
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.07.23
IE000DOZYQJ7
6,162,490.00
EUR
0
36,131,626.90
5.8632
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.07.23
IE000GETKIK8
5,361,151.00
GBP
0
46,465,457.46
8.6671
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.07.23
IE000XIITCN5
1,702,976.00
GBP
0
13,795,815.36
8.101
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
10.07.23
IE000HKX6U62
444,510.00
SEK
0
47,272,014.85
106.3463