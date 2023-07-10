Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Portfolio Update
10 July 2023
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LTD
LEI: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd announces that, as at 30 June 2023 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:
Name of Security % of gross assets
ECP AFRICA FD II PCC 0.027%
NCH BALKAN FD 0.405%
FF-INDONESIA FUND 0.333%
Contact for queries:
Name: Nira Mistry
FIL Investments International
Telephone: 07778 354 517
