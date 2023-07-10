Anzeige
Montag, 10.07.2023
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
10.07.23
17:00 Uhr
6,664 Euro
-0,039
-0,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.07.2023 | 16:36
106 Leser
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Portfolio Update

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

10 July 2023

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LTD

LEI: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd announces that, as at 30 June 2023 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:

Name of Security % of gross assets

ECP AFRICA FD II PCC 0.027%

NCH BALKAN FD 0.405%

FF-INDONESIA FUND 0.333%

Contact for queries:

Name: Nira Mistry

FIL Investments International

Telephone: 07778 354 517



© 2023 PR Newswire
