The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 07 July 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 07 July 2023 85.11p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 83.21p per ordinary share

10 July 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45