Andrews Federal Credit Union Volunteer Roger Scearce Named to Defense Credit Union Council Hall of Honor

SUITLAND, MD / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Andrews Federal Credit Union is proud to announce that volunteer, Brigadier General Roger Scearce, USA, Ret. has been named to the Defense Credit Union Council (DCUC) Hall of Honor.





Brigadier General Roger Scearce

Brigadier General Roger Scearce, Andrews Federal Credit Union volunteer and Defense Credit Union Council Hall of Honor inductee





This honor recognizes individuals in the credit union movement who have made significant contributions to both their respective credit union and the Defense Credit Union industry as a whole.

BG Scearce has served as an Andrews Federal Credit Union volunteer since 1996. During his tenure as a volunteer, he held multiple positions such as Board Chairman, Vice Chairman and Treasurer as well as headed numerous Board Committees. He currently serves a Director Emeritus at the credit union.

Andrews Federal leadership expressed their appreciation for BG Scearce's commitment to the credit union and reiterated how valuable his guidance and support have been. "During his tenure on the board, the credit union experience unprecedented growth from $483 million institution to a $2.5 billion multi-national organization," said Kenneth Orgeron, President and CEO. "This growth enabled the credit union to remain financially safe and sound while implementing the infrastructure, technology and product enhancements needed to provide exceptional service to our members and their families worldwide."

In addition to his volunteer service at Andrew Federal, BG Scearce has actively supported DCUC, serving as a senior Department of Defense consultant for more than 23 years. His ardent advocacy helped DCUC navigate intricate regulatory compliance issues affecting the defense credit union industry. He also served on the Military Advocacy Committee and ensured credit unions had a voice in state and federal legislation. His actions affected service members' access to credit union services throughout the world.

BG Scearce will be officially inducted into the DCUC Hall of Honor at the Hall of Honor Awards Dinner in Colorado Springs, Colorado on August 10, 2023.

About Andrews Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1948, Andrews Federal Credit Union has grown to serve more than 135,000 members in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and military installations in central Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. For more information about Andrews Federal, visit andrewsfcu.org.

About the DCUC Hall of Honor

The DCUC Hall of Honor was established in 2000 as a means of recognizing those individuals who have provided exceptional service to both DCUC and the defense credit union community. This prestigious award highlights the outstanding accomplishments of leaders, volunteers, management, and staff alike, whose efforts and endless support of the credit union movement and DCUC epitomize the Council's values and philosophy of "Serving Those Who Serve Our Country."

###



Contact Information

Ashley Baldeon

Marketing Manager

abaldeon@andrewsfcu.org

3017025382



SOURCE: Andrews Federal Credit Union

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766359/Andrews-Federal-Credit-Union-Volunteer-Roger-Scearce-Named-to-Defense-Credit-Union-Council-Hall-of-Honor