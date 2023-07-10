Liverpool, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2023) - Microdose Music, the pioneering functional music record label, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of "Dissolve," the remarkable debut album by acclaimed artist Paul Nolan. "Dissolve" pushes the boundaries of musical expression, forging a new path where the transformative power of sound converges with the realms of consciousness and psychedelic healing.

Paul Nolan has created an autobiographical masterpiece that embodies the essence of change, growth, and self-discovery. By fusing rich, intricate soundscapes with sound therapy techniques, Nolan invites listeners on an immersive journey of introspection, surrender and transcendence.

"Dissolve" stands as a testament to the profound potential of music as a transformative medium. It seamlessly blends ethereal harmonies and ambient textures, crafting a sonic landscape that resonates with the deepest recesses of the soul. Nolan's ability to evoke raw emotions and provoke self-reflection through his compositions sets "Dissolve" apart as an album that challenges the very notion of what music can accomplish.

As a true sonic pioneer, Paul Nolan has developed a unique sonic language, masterfully weaving together elements of ambient, electronic, and introspective genres. His ability to create mesmerizing soundscapes has garnered critical acclaim. With "Dissolve," Nolan pushes his creative boundaries even further, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of contemporary music.

In a recent interview, Paul Nolan expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with Microdose Media, as both an artist and co-founder of the Microdose Music label, stating, "Working with Microdose has been an incredible journey of exploration and innovation. It's an honour to be part of a label that recognizes the power of music to create transformative experiences. With 'Dissolve,' I aimed to create an album that takes listeners on a profound inner journey, allowing them to dissolve boundaries, embrace change, and discover new aspects of themselves."

Microdose Music, as the vanguard of functional music, is dedicated to curating and promoting music that enhances well-being, healing, and creativity, with a specific focus on music for psychedelic therapies. "Dissolve" perfectly encapsulates the label's mission, and its release signifies an exciting milestone in the world of functional music.

"Dissolve" by Paul Nolan will be available on major streaming platforms in both stereo and Dolby Atmos formats, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, on July 28th, 2023.

To celebrate the release of 'Dissolve' and the launch of Microdose Music, an online summit, hosted by Microdose Media, will also take place on July 28th. The summit will include panels and speakers on the cutting edge of music, neuroscience, art, psychedelics and visual presentation.

Confirmed speakers include Tom Middleton, electronic music artist, neuroscientist and sleep expert; Alexandre Tannous, a renowned ethnomusicologist; Eileen Hall, visual artist and head of the Tayos Cave Project in Ecuador; Jeff Rona, Hollywood film composer and Microdose Music Artist, and many more to be announced.

About Paul Nolan:

Paul Nolan is a renowned artist and sound designer, known for his innovative approach to music production. With qualifications in Audio Engineering as well as Sound Therapy, Paul walks a unique path between the worlds of physics, acoustics, healing and the mystical.

Nolan's compositions span across genres, pushing boundaries and challenging conventions. His unique sonic vision has earned him critical acclaim, and has collaborated in the past with legendary figures from the electronic and film music worlds, including Sasha, Tom Holkenborg aka JunkieXL, Jeff Rona and many more.

About Microdose Music:

Microdose Music is a first-of-its-type functional music record label, pioneering the exploration of music's transformative potential as a major part of our healing journeys. The label curates and releases music designed to enhance well-being, focus and creativity, with a specific focus on music for psychedelic therapies. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, Microdose Music is at the forefront of shaping the future of functional music.

