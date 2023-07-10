The "Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market 1st Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry. The analyst forecasts that the installed base of material handling equipment telematics systems in Europe and North America will grow at a CAGR of 17.0 percent from 1.4 million units at the end of 2022 to 3.2 million units by 2027. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products, and markets.

Equipment manufacturers and aftermarket providers alike have offered material handling equipment (MHE) telematics systems for decades. An increasing share of material handling equipment such as forklifts are now equipped with telematics-enabled fleet management systems.

The analyst estimates that the installed base of active material handling equipment telematics systems in Europe will reach more than 0.9 million units in 2022. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6 percent, the active installed base is forecasted to reach 2.0 million units in Europe by 2027.

In North America, the installed base of active material handling equipment telematics systems is estimated to be over 0.5 million units in 2022. The active installed base is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8 percent to reach 1.2 million material handling equipment telematics systems in North America in 2027.

The analyst ranks Linde Material Handling (KION Group) and Toyota Material Handling (Toyota Industries) as the largest providers of material handling equipment telematics solutions. Including the sister brands STILL (KION Group) and Raymond (Toyota Industries) respectively, both groups have installed bases of several hundred thousand units deployed on forklifts and similar. Toyota Industries and KION are also established as the leading manufacturers of forklifts in terms of global market share.

Additional top players include Jungheinrich and Crown Equipment, both having estimated installed bases of over 100,000 active units, followed by Speedshield Technologies which is primarily a supplier to Hyster-Yale Group (HYG). Other leading aftermarket solution providers include Powerfleet and GemOne. Diverse players such as Davis Derby, EC2E, Collective Intelligence, Komatsu, Litum, Kiwitron, and ELOKON are also active in this space, all having installed bases of more than 10,000 units for material handling equipment such as forklifts.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

Introduction to material handling equipment and associated telematics solutions.

Comprehensive overview of the material handling equipment telematics value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Profiles of 22 companies offering material handling equipment telematics solutions.

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2027

This report answers the following questions

What different players are involved in the material handling equipment telematics value chain?

Which are the major specialized providers of MHE telematics solutions?

What offerings are available from the material handling equipment OEMs?

What differences are there between the European and North American markets?

What are the price levels for material handling equipment telematics solutions?

Which trends and drivers are shaping the market?

How will the material handling equipment telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Material Handling Equipment and Telematics Solutions

2 Forecasts and Conclusions

3 Company Profiles

3.1 OEM products and strategies

3.1.1 Cargotec

3.1.2 Crown Equipment

3.1.3 Hyundai Material Handling

3.1.4 Jungheinrich

3.1.5 Komatsu

3.1.6 Linde Material Handling (KION Group)

3.1.7 Raymond (Toyota Industries)

3.1.8 STILL (KION Group)

3.1.9 Toyota Material Handling (Toyota Industries)

3.2 Aftermarket solution providers

3.2.1 Collective Intelligence

3.2.2 Davis Derby

3.2.3 EC2E

3.2.4 ELOKON

3.2.5 GemOne

3.2.6 Kenco

3.2.7 Kiwitron

3.2.8 Litum

3.2.9 Powerfleet

3.2.10 RCT

3.2.11 SIERA.AI

3.2.12 Speedshield Technologies

3.2.13 Trio Mobil

