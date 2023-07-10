Continued Digital Transformation provides greater productivity, efficiency, and insights

AMCS, the world leading technology provider for the environmental, waste, recycling and environmental health and safety industries, today announced the global launch of the AMCS Platform 2023 Summer release. The release offers important new benefits and features, including:

Order-to-Cash Automation to simplify and accelerate cashflow - Newly streamlined and optimised processes enable operators to invoice faster and more easily, so they can get paid sooner, creating a better experience for both users and customers. A new cash collection management module provides automated credit control to collect all receivables.

Maximised Asset Utilisation - The new Equipment Inventory module optimises visibility and control over container assets by quickly identifying slow-moving containers, ensuring they're available to meet market demand, and allowing operators to optimise sales and minimise the costs associated with the physical loss of containers.



Significant enhancements to the Transport Solutions platform user experience will boost scheduling and maintenance productivity of both fleet owners and planners, empowering them to optimise utilisation of company fleet assets.

Digitalisation of Purchase to Pay A streamlined process will allow recyclers to seamlessly manage tickets for the purchase of feedstock. Scrap recyclers can capture supplier data quickly and easily to ensure regulatory compliance. Integrated, flexible supplier payments allow cash (including ATM), check, and ACH, as well as exciting emerging digital instant payment types (using AMCS Pay) including push-to-debit and pre-paid cards. These connected, digitalised processes will automate, connect, and accelerate purchasing, compliance, scale, supplier payment, and financial tasks, boosting both efficiency and competitiveness.

"Our continued investment in automation processes is the major theme of the AMCS Platform. The Summer '23 release delivers real business value," says Elaine Treacy, Global Product Director at AMCS. Treacy continues, "Newly optimised 'order to cash' processes will drive faster payments with less effort, reducing the risk of overdue payments and bad debt. Our new streamlined 'purchase to pay'enables recyclers to purchase feedstock in an efficient and regulatory compliant manner. In addition to supplier settlements using cash and checks, we are introducing exciting digital payment options."

The investment in enhanced user experiences and a new equipment inventory feature will allow AMCS customers to drive greater utilisation and financial return from their container and truck assets, and thus improve their sales. Other highlights of the summer release include:

Full integration of AMCS Vision AI into the AMCS Platform, providing new dashboards for insight as well as options to automatically charge for exceptions such as overfills and contamination.

A new Sustainability Dashboard on the AMCS Customer Portal, allowing customers to share key sustainability performance metrics with their end users.

New Customer Self-Serve features, including support for Interactive Voice Response (IVR) for PCI compliant payments and the digital exchange of Duty of Care (UK) compliance documentation.

For municipal operators, more streamlined invoice processing of direct residential subscribers and enhanced controls on the service status of customers, depending on their payment standing.

A new and improved AMCS Academy online customer training platform, with more compelling and engaging training experiences.

To learn more about AMCS Platform Summer '23 Release, visit www.amcsgroup.com

About AMCS Group

AMCS, with offices in Europe, North America and Australia is a global technology leader for the environmental, waste, recycling, and resource industries. We help over 4,000 customers reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilisation, optimise margins, drive sustainability, and improve customer service. Our enterprise software and SaaS solutions deliver digital innovation to the emerging circular economy around the world. Read more about AMCS at www.amcsgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628408946/en/

Contacts:

Austen Lees

Sirius Communications

austen@siriuscomms.co.uk

Tel.: 00447773813210