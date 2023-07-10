Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Credit Suisse AG, London Branch on STO FN Tailor Made Products (342/23)

As of July 11, 2023, the following instrument issued byCredit Suisse AG, London Branch listed on STO FN Tailor Made Products will change market segment, short name and trading code. See attached document. ISIN SE0019762352 Current Market Segment STO FN Tailor Made Products Current Short name CS AIO Kina Tillvaxt 4742 Current Trading Code CS_AIO_KINA_TILLVAXT_4742 New Market Segment STO Structured Products New Short Name CS AIO Kina Tillvaxt 4742 1 New Trading Code CS_AIO_KINA_TILLVAXT_4742_1 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1154469