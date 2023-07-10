Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DFH | ISIN: CH0244767585 | Ticker-Symbol: 0UB
Lang & Schwarz
10.07.23
18:58 Uhr
18,168 Euro
+0,045
+0,25 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
UBS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,06018,27518:59
0,0000,00008:00
GlobeNewswire
10.07.2023 | 17:34
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loan issued by Credit Suisse AG, London Branch on STO FN Tailor Made Products (342/23)

As of July 11, 2023, the following instrument issued byCredit Suisse AG, London
Branch listed on STO FN Tailor Made Products will change market segment, short
name and trading code. See attached document. 

ISIN          SE0019762352        
Current Market Segment STO FN Tailor Made Products
Current Short name   CS AIO Kina Tillvaxt 4742 
Current Trading Code  CS_AIO_KINA_TILLVAXT_4742 
                          
New Market Segment   STO Structured Products  
New Short Name     CS AIO Kina Tillvaxt 4742 1
New Trading Code    CS_AIO_KINA_TILLVAXT_4742_1


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1154469
Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.