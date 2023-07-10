Anzeige
Montag, 10.07.2023
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
WKN: A3CZHN | ISIN: NL0015000K93
Frankfurt
10.07.23
08:08 Uhr
21,740 Euro
-0,080
-0,37 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
AMX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2023 | 17:46
Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.: COMPLETION OF THE 2023 REFINANCING PROGRAMME AND 19.6% TAKE UP OF STOCK DIVIDEND

Date: 10 July 2023

Release: After closing of Euronext

Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:

Attachment

  • FULL PRESS RELEASE (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/93884bfb-39e1-418e-b66a-ce717b3a8956)

