Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (FR0011049824 ALMDT FP) to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2023:

28,970 shares

€105,784.53 in cash

Transactions during the first half 2023:

BUY 160,466 shares 1,044,635.51 EUR 486 transactions SELL 153,551 shares 984,980.55 EUR 370 transactions

For information, as of December 31st, 2022, the following resources were listed in the liquidity contract:

22,055 shares

€185,538.38 in cash

For information, as of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

4,404 shares

€173,829.64 in cash

The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release. TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered imaging platform for the development of software as medical devices (SaMD) help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824- ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Appendix

BUY SELL ALMDT FP Number of

Transactions Number of

Shares Volumes in

EUR Number of

Transactions Number of

Shares Volumes in

EUR Total 468 160,466 1,044,635.51 370 153,551 964,980.55 20230102 5 1,373 11,852.98 2 2 17.80 20230103 1 1 8.70 1 1 8.70 20230104 1 1 8.61 5 1,616 14,195.01 20230105 2 175 1,508.70 2 115 1,014.30 20230106 1 1 8.73 3 375 3,285.93 20230109 3 792 6,841.98 1 1 8.76 20230110 7 3,111 26,401.95 1 1 8.75 20230111 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20230112 5 1,566 12,573.42 1 1 8.22 20230113 2 311 2,463.26 1 1 8.06 20230116 5 1,701 13,300.13 1 1 7.93 20230117 2 431 3,353.21 1 1 7.81 20230118 7 2,401 18,074.99 1 1 7.79 20230119 7 2,101 15,439.72 1 1 7.52 20230120 7 1,901 13,237.81 1 1 7.21 20230123 4 511 3,464.92 1 1 6.92 20230124 3 401 2,722.49 1 1 6.89 20230125 3 401 2,714.51 1 1 6.91 20230126 1 1 6.95 7 4,790 33,883.05 20230127 6 1,701 11,717.07 1 1 7.07 20230130 4 627 4,225.58 1 1 6.78 20230131 2 221 1,485.16 1 1 6.76 20230201 1 1 6.74 9 6,431 45,203.94 20230202 3 921 6,686.44 4 1,186 8,870.74 20230203 2 561 4,072.98 4 1,991 14,861.98 20230206 3 730 5,402.83 1 1 7.55 20230207 1 1 7.47 5 2,391 18,153.87 20230208 2 631 4,795.66 2 156 1,210.46 20230209 2 621 4,694.85 4 1,831 14,216.85 20230210 3 1,081 8,314.19 5 2,101 16,757.79 20230213 2 301 2,275.70 1 1 7.70 20230214 9 4,985 35,649.52 1 1 7.56 20230215 2 591 4,066.20 1 1 7.00 20230216 3 701 4,787.33 1 1 6.93 20230217 2 311 2,096.20 2 213 1,469.60 20230220 1 1 6.94 8 4,557 32,307.98 20230221 1 1 7.28 3 1,091 7,969.68 20230222 4 1,651 11,848.09 1 1 7.29 20230223 4 1,571 10,991.30 1 1 7.10 20230224 4 1,311 9,038.64 1 1 7.04 20230227 1 1 7.00 5 2,541 18,077.40 20230228 1 1 7.26 4 1,771 12,989.86 20230301 3 992 8,346.50 11 5,721 44,416.46 20230302 5 2,261 18,214.89 3 945 7,955.81 20230303 4 2,211 17,639.45 1 1 8.05 20230306 1 1 8.06 7 2,797 23,035.90 20230307 3 601 4,831.78 5 1,431 11,878.98 20230308 1 1 8.35 3 492 4,113.17 20230309 4 2,371 19,247.16 1 1 8.16 20230310 4 2,201 17,459.96 1 1 7.96 20230313 5 2,481 19,122.56 2 2 15.92 20230314 3 1,231 9,266.75 5 1,871 14,521.75 20230315 5 2,331 17,640.81 1 1 7.81 20230316 4 1,761 12,933.98 6 3,021 23,192.78 20230317 3 1,168 8,979.62 4 1,581 12,490.46 20230320 6 2,291 17,215.09 1 1 7.69 20230321 2 291 2,223.25 4 1,891 14,820.25 20230322 6 2,851 21,556.24 1 1 7.64 20230323 6 2,461 18,412.12 2 4 30.88 20230324 5 1,901 13,949.00 1 1 7.40 20230327 3 302 2,222.04 5 3,391 25,714.90 20230328 5 1,991 15,047.25 3 1,542 12,017.07 20230329 5 1,931 14,670.86 1 1 7.66 20230330 1 1 7.76 5 3,371 26,373.16 20230331 3 901 7,142.50 2 278 2,262.88 20230403 1 1 8.06 5 3,051 24,825.26 20230404 3 1,041 8,377.06 1 1 8.06 20230405 1 1 8.19 3 1,741 14,324.19 20230406 1 1 8.19 1 1 8.19 20230407 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20230410 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20230411 1 1 8.20 6 2,430 20,250.40 20230412 4 1,871 15,792.59 2 271 2,346.79 20230413 6 2,581 21,535.02 1 1 8.42 20230414 5 2,091 16,593.58 2 2 16.36 20230417 4 1,421 10,971.16 1 1 7.76 20230418 4 1,301 10,018.74 1 1 7.74 20230419 5 1,591 12,020.76 2 2 15.52 20230420 5 1,451 10,586.00 1 1 7.40 20230421 11 2,811 19,191.57 1 1 7.07 20230424 8 1,700 10,281.54 1 1 6.08 20230425 7 1,331 7,763.82 2 21 128.02 20230426 15 2,445 13,009.63 1 1 5.70 20230427 11 1,431 6,544.10 1 1 4.90 20230428 6 631 2,675.69 5 4,881 21,669.49 20230501 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20230502 1 1 4.42 8 7,141 32,799.02 20230503 4 1,501 6,555.10 2 1,031 4,639.50 20230504 4 1,371 5,991.07 1 1 4.47 20230505 4 1,291 5,486.98 1 1 4.38 20230508 3 809 3,926.94 12 9,293 42,663.00 20230509 4 1,731 8,329.53 4 2,101 10,589.93 20230510 9 3,412 17,177.09 6 3,255 17,297.88 20230511 6 2,591 12,558.20 1 1 5.00 20230512 5 2,261 10,112.29 1 1 4.69 20230515 3 1,021 4,356.00 4 2,441 10,839.00 20230516 4 1,104 4,840.11 2 881 3,982.07 20230517 1 1 4.34 2 881 3,858.74 20230518 1 1 4.39 10 6,931 31,528.99 20230519 1 1 4.82 14 7,193 35,878.10 20230522 5 3,831 18,735.22 1 1 5.02 20230523 1 1 4.90 5 2,341 11,575.70 20230524 8 5,280 25,300.79 1 1 5.05 20230525 6 3,298 15,270.87 1 1 4.71 20230526 3 1,341 6,043.00 1 1 4.60 20230529 2 821 3,743.88 5 2,421 11,507.08 20230530 4 2,011 9,868.17 4 1,590 8,044.69 20230531 5 2,691 12,904.34 2 2 9.88 20230601 1 1 4.80 2 901 4,432.80 20230602 1 396 1,948.32 0 0 0.00 20230605 1 1 5.03 11 7,011 38,026.43 20230606 4 2,081 11,488.26 1 1 5.66 20230607 5 2,691 14,828.43 1 1 5.63 20230608 2 741 4,060.80 2 2 11.20 20230609 4 1,641 8,796.64 1 1 5.44 20230612 1 1 5.44 11 7,061 41,322.24 20230613 3 1,281 7,753.40 4 1,661 10,436.40 20230614 3 1,331 7,922.67 1 1 6.07 20230615 1 1 5.92 6 3,401 20,517.52 20230616 1 1 6.25 9 4,121 26,561.85 20230619 5 3,551 21,627.26 1 1 6.26 20230620 2 831 5,019.34 1 1 6.14 20230621 5 2,596 15,625.91 2 7 43.31 20230622 5 2,200 13,163.04 2 2 12.32 20230623 5 2,501 14,882.09 1 1 6.09 20230626 6 2,511 14,583.18 2 2 11.96 20230627 1 1 5.82 6 3,465 20,527.66 20230628 5 2,321 13,810.58 1 1 5.98 20230629 5 2,081 12,132.86 1 1 5.86 20230630 4 1,401 8,023.66 6 4,461 26,555.66

