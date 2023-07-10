Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (FR0011049824 ALMDT FP) to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2023:
- 28,970 shares
- €105,784.53 in cash
Transactions during the first half 2023:
BUY
160,466 shares
1,044,635.51 EUR
486 transactions
SELL
153,551 shares
984,980.55 EUR
370 transactions
For information, as of December 31st, 2022, the following resources were listed in the liquidity contract:
- 22,055 shares
- €185,538.38 in cash
For information, as of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:
- 4,404 shares
- €173,829.64 in cash
The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release. TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
About Median Technologies:Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered imaging platform for the development of software as medical devices (SaMD) help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.
Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824- ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com
Appendix
BUY
SELL
ALMDT FP
Number of
Number of
Volumes in
Number of
Number of
Volumes in
Total
468
160,466
1,044,635.51
370
153,551
964,980.55
20230102
5
1,373
11,852.98
2
2
17.80
20230103
1
1
8.70
1
1
8.70
20230104
1
1
8.61
5
1,616
14,195.01
20230105
2
175
1,508.70
2
115
1,014.30
20230106
1
1
8.73
3
375
3,285.93
20230109
3
792
6,841.98
1
1
8.76
20230110
7
3,111
26,401.95
1
1
8.75
20230111
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20230112
5
1,566
12,573.42
1
1
8.22
20230113
2
311
2,463.26
1
1
8.06
20230116
5
1,701
13,300.13
1
1
7.93
20230117
2
431
3,353.21
1
1
7.81
20230118
7
2,401
18,074.99
1
1
7.79
20230119
7
2,101
15,439.72
1
1
7.52
20230120
7
1,901
13,237.81
1
1
7.21
20230123
4
511
3,464.92
1
1
6.92
20230124
3
401
2,722.49
1
1
6.89
20230125
3
401
2,714.51
1
1
6.91
20230126
1
1
6.95
7
4,790
33,883.05
20230127
6
1,701
11,717.07
1
1
7.07
20230130
4
627
4,225.58
1
1
6.78
20230131
2
221
1,485.16
1
1
6.76
20230201
1
1
6.74
9
6,431
45,203.94
20230202
3
921
6,686.44
4
1,186
8,870.74
20230203
2
561
4,072.98
4
1,991
14,861.98
20230206
3
730
5,402.83
1
1
7.55
20230207
1
1
7.47
5
2,391
18,153.87
20230208
2
631
4,795.66
2
156
1,210.46
20230209
2
621
4,694.85
4
1,831
14,216.85
20230210
3
1,081
8,314.19
5
2,101
16,757.79
20230213
2
301
2,275.70
1
1
7.70
20230214
9
4,985
35,649.52
1
1
7.56
20230215
2
591
4,066.20
1
1
7.00
20230216
3
701
4,787.33
1
1
6.93
20230217
2
311
2,096.20
2
213
1,469.60
20230220
1
1
6.94
8
4,557
32,307.98
20230221
1
1
7.28
3
1,091
7,969.68
20230222
4
1,651
11,848.09
1
1
7.29
20230223
4
1,571
10,991.30
1
1
7.10
20230224
4
1,311
9,038.64
1
1
7.04
20230227
1
1
7.00
5
2,541
18,077.40
20230228
1
1
7.26
4
1,771
12,989.86
20230301
3
992
8,346.50
11
5,721
44,416.46
20230302
5
2,261
18,214.89
3
945
7,955.81
20230303
4
2,211
17,639.45
1
1
8.05
20230306
1
1
8.06
7
2,797
23,035.90
20230307
3
601
4,831.78
5
1,431
11,878.98
20230308
1
1
8.35
3
492
4,113.17
20230309
4
2,371
19,247.16
1
1
8.16
20230310
4
2,201
17,459.96
1
1
7.96
20230313
5
2,481
19,122.56
2
2
15.92
20230314
3
1,231
9,266.75
5
1,871
14,521.75
20230315
5
2,331
17,640.81
1
1
7.81
20230316
4
1,761
12,933.98
6
3,021
23,192.78
20230317
3
1,168
8,979.62
4
1,581
12,490.46
20230320
6
2,291
17,215.09
1
1
7.69
20230321
2
291
2,223.25
4
1,891
14,820.25
20230322
6
2,851
21,556.24
1
1
7.64
20230323
6
2,461
18,412.12
2
4
30.88
20230324
5
1,901
13,949.00
1
1
7.40
20230327
3
302
2,222.04
5
3,391
25,714.90
20230328
5
1,991
15,047.25
3
1,542
12,017.07
20230329
5
1,931
14,670.86
1
1
7.66
20230330
1
1
7.76
5
3,371
26,373.16
20230331
3
901
7,142.50
2
278
2,262.88
20230403
1
1
8.06
5
3,051
24,825.26
20230404
3
1,041
8,377.06
1
1
8.06
20230405
1
1
8.19
3
1,741
14,324.19
20230406
1
1
8.19
1
1
8.19
20230407
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20230410
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20230411
1
1
8.20
6
2,430
20,250.40
20230412
4
1,871
15,792.59
2
271
2,346.79
20230413
6
2,581
21,535.02
1
1
8.42
20230414
5
2,091
16,593.58
2
2
16.36
20230417
4
1,421
10,971.16
1
1
7.76
20230418
4
1,301
10,018.74
1
1
7.74
20230419
5
1,591
12,020.76
2
2
15.52
20230420
5
1,451
10,586.00
1
1
7.40
20230421
11
2,811
19,191.57
1
1
7.07
20230424
8
1,700
10,281.54
1
1
6.08
20230425
7
1,331
7,763.82
2
21
128.02
20230426
15
2,445
13,009.63
1
1
5.70
20230427
11
1,431
6,544.10
1
1
4.90
20230428
6
631
2,675.69
5
4,881
21,669.49
20230501
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20230502
1
1
4.42
8
7,141
32,799.02
20230503
4
1,501
6,555.10
2
1,031
4,639.50
20230504
4
1,371
5,991.07
1
1
4.47
20230505
4
1,291
5,486.98
1
1
4.38
20230508
3
809
3,926.94
12
9,293
42,663.00
20230509
4
1,731
8,329.53
4
2,101
10,589.93
20230510
9
3,412
17,177.09
6
3,255
17,297.88
20230511
6
2,591
12,558.20
1
1
5.00
20230512
5
2,261
10,112.29
1
1
4.69
20230515
3
1,021
4,356.00
4
2,441
10,839.00
20230516
4
1,104
4,840.11
2
881
3,982.07
20230517
1
1
4.34
2
881
3,858.74
20230518
1
1
4.39
10
6,931
31,528.99
20230519
1
1
4.82
14
7,193
35,878.10
20230522
5
3,831
18,735.22
1
1
5.02
20230523
1
1
4.90
5
2,341
11,575.70
20230524
8
5,280
25,300.79
1
1
5.05
20230525
6
3,298
15,270.87
1
1
4.71
20230526
3
1,341
6,043.00
1
1
4.60
20230529
2
821
3,743.88
5
2,421
11,507.08
20230530
4
2,011
9,868.17
4
1,590
8,044.69
20230531
5
2,691
12,904.34
2
2
9.88
20230601
1
1
4.80
2
901
4,432.80
20230602
1
396
1,948.32
0
0
0.00
20230605
1
1
5.03
11
7,011
38,026.43
20230606
4
2,081
11,488.26
1
1
5.66
20230607
5
2,691
14,828.43
1
1
5.63
20230608
2
741
4,060.80
2
2
11.20
20230609
4
1,641
8,796.64
1
1
5.44
20230612
1
1
5.44
11
7,061
41,322.24
20230613
3
1,281
7,753.40
4
1,661
10,436.40
20230614
3
1,331
7,922.67
1
1
6.07
20230615
1
1
5.92
6
3,401
20,517.52
20230616
1
1
6.25
9
4,121
26,561.85
20230619
5
3,551
21,627.26
1
1
6.26
20230620
2
831
5,019.34
1
1
6.14
20230621
5
2,596
15,625.91
2
7
43.31
20230622
5
2,200
13,163.04
2
2
12.32
20230623
5
2,501
14,882.09
1
1
6.09
20230626
6
2,511
14,583.18
2
2
11.96
20230627
1
1
5.82
6
3,465
20,527.66
20230628
5
2,321
13,810.58
1
1
5.98
20230629
5
2,081
12,132.86
1
1
5.86
20230630
4
1,401
8,023.66
6
4,461
26,555.66
