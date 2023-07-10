Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.07.2023 | 18:02
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IR Labs Inc.: IR Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with Connection Silicon Valley

TORONTO, ON and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / At a joint event in Halifax last week, Connection Silicon Valley ("CSV") and IR Labs Inc. ("irlabs") announced a strategic partnership to support clients in connecting with capital. This partnership, derivative of mutual goals to uplift and drive businesses and founders forward, comes at a time where the capital raising market is changing more rapidly than ever before.

"Whether you are a start-up or a publicly traded company, being ready for an opportunity to scale can take preparation and dedication," said Joanne Fedeyko, Founder & CEO of CSV. "Our organization helps accelerate Canadian start-ups from seed to scale, and we do so by facilitating the ever-important connections within the industry. Accessing capital is an exciting step in growing a business, and this partnership with irlabs enables us to expand our reach and support more Canadian founders in taking the next big step."

Alyssa Barry, Principal and Co-Founder at irlabs, speaks of the power of strategic capital. "In today's business environment, strategic capital not only drives growth, but it can also fuel creativity, bring partnerships and collaborations, and create new opportunities for a business. This partnership with Joanne and Connection Silicon Valley will help many of our clients grow as they navigate their capital requirements."

Braided into the overall concept of this partnership is a core understanding of the strength of strong relationships in business. Connection Silicon Valley and irlabs will support Canadian companies in expanding their reach, navigating the capital markets and growing their businesses for the long term.

If you are a founder or an investor, Connection Silicon Valley and irlabs welcome you to connect and join their communities. Reach out to happyinvestors@irlabs.ca for more information.

ABOUT CONNECTION SILICON VALLEY

Since 2016, Connection Silicon Valley (CSV) has focused on helping Canadian startups connect to the Silicon Valley tech ecosystem; gain quick, early traction in their business; and access global funding sources. One of CSV's most important initiatives is the Canadian Women's Network (CWN). CWN is the preeminent community that connects Canadian female founders with an influential network of US investors, operators and executive leaders to help them grow locally and scale globally. One of CWN's signature programs is Pathway to Silicon Valley.

ABOUT IR LABS INC.

Driving investor engagement through creativity, purpose and honest communication. Investor relations from every angle. We are industry and sector agnostic and support both private and public companies with their investor relations programs, corporate communications and corporate governance. For more information visit irlabs.ca

CONTACTS

Joanne Fedeyko
Founder & CEO of Connection Silicon Valley
jfedeyko@connectionsiliconvalley.com

Caroline Sawamoto
Principal and Co-Founder, irlabs
caroline@irlabs.ca

SOURCE: IR Labs Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/765552/IR-Labs-Announces-Strategic-Partnership-with-Connection-Silicon-Valley

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.