Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial
Total daily volume (in
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
7/3/2023
FR0010307819
15 000
90,1045
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
7/3/2023
FR0010307819
15 000
90,0760
CEUX
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
7/4/2023
FR0010307819
4 250
89,7041
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
7/5/2023
FR0010307819
4 500
89,3742
XPAR
* Rounded to four decimal places
TOTAL
38 750
89,9648
