Montag, 10.07.2023
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
WKN: A2AGGF | ISIN: US45033E1055 | Ticker-Symbol: D8S
Frankfurt
10.07.23
08:03 Uhr
3,020 Euro
-0,020
-0,66 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO ITAU CHILE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCO ITAU CHILE ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0603,32019:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2023 | 14:42
65 Leser
Banco Itaú Chile: Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice announcing the Results of the Tender Offer launched by ITB Holding Brasil Participações Ltda.

SANTIAGO, Chile, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (NYSE: ITCL; SSE: ITAUCL) announced that on July 8, 2023, it filed a Material Event Notice reporting the notice of results of the tender offer launched by ITB Holding Brasil Participações Ltda. (the "Offeror") both in Chile and in the United States, to acquire up to all of the shares of Itaú Chile not owned by Itaú Unibanco as of June 6, 2023. The full Material Event Notice is available on the company's investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations - Itaú Chile
+56 (2) 2660-1751 / IR@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
