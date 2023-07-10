Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.07.2023 | 18:26
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dunlop Sports Americas: Sepp Straka Claims Second PGA TOUR Victory With Scorching Final Round

Straka shoots a career-best round to win the John Deere Classic

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Sepp Straka claimed his second PGA TOUR title at the John Deere Classic, carding a career-best round of 9-under 62 playing a mixed bag of Srixon/Cleveland Golf clubs and the Srixon Z-STAR XV golf ball to secure his win.

Dunlop Sports Americas, Monday, July 10, 2023, Press release picture

Straka's triumph was aided by his complete play throughout the week. After opening the tournament with a 73, he played the final 54 holes at 23-under par and ranked first in strokes gained total and gained seven strokes on the field in the final round. Reflecting on his victory, Straka expressed how hard he's been working behind the scenes and feeling good about his game leading up to this win.

"I'm pumped to be here. We've been putting in a lot of work on the ball striking side and it's been a routine I've been following," said Straka. "It's worked out and my ball striking has been pretty consistent the last few months."

Straka's precision and accuracy were on full display in the final round, shooting 7-under on the front nine and adding four more birdies on the back nine. Utilizing a combination of Srixon ZX7 Mk II Irons and Cleveland Golf RTX 6 ZipCore Wedges, he hit 89% of greens in regulation, the best in the field.

This victory comes at a significant point in the season, as the tour heads into the final major of the year and upcoming FedEx Cup playoffs, where Straka moves to 18th in the FedEx Cup rankings after the win.

Take a look at the equipment Straka used at the John Deere Classic to earn his second PGA TOUR victory:

  • Srixon ZX7 Mk II Irons (4i-9i)
  • Cleveland Golf RTX 6 ZipCore 46° MID, 52° MID, 56° FULL, 60° FULL
  • Srixon Z-STAR XV (Pure White)

To learn more about Srixon's ZX7 Mk II Irons, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon

Contact Information

Noelle Zavaleta
Marketing Communications Director
noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Srixon

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766534/Sepp-Straka-Claims-Second-PGA-TOUR-Victory-With-Scorching-Final-Round

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.