Dunlop Sports Americas: Sepp Straka Claims Second PGA TOUR Victory With Scorching Final Round

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Sepp Straka claimed his second PGA TOUR title at the John Deere Classic, carding a career-best round of 9-under 62 playing a mixed bag of Srixon/Cleveland Golf clubs and the Srixon Z-STAR XV golf ball to secure his win.

Straka's triumph was aided by his complete play throughout the week. After opening the tournament with a 73, he played the final 54 holes at 23-under par and ranked first in strokes gained total and gained seven strokes on the field in the final round. Reflecting on his victory, Straka expressed how hard he's been working behind the scenes and feeling good about his game leading up to this win.

"I'm pumped to be here. We've been putting in a lot of work on the ball striking side and it's been a routine I've been following," said Straka. "It's worked out and my ball striking has been pretty consistent the last few months."

Straka's precision and accuracy were on full display in the final round, shooting 7-under on the front nine and adding four more birdies on the back nine. Utilizing a combination of Srixon ZX7 Mk II Irons and Cleveland Golf RTX 6 ZipCore Wedges, he hit 89% of greens in regulation, the best in the field.

This victory comes at a significant point in the season, as the tour heads into the final major of the year and upcoming FedEx Cup playoffs, where Straka moves to 18th in the FedEx Cup rankings after the win.

Take a look at the equipment Straka used at the John Deere Classic to earn his second PGA TOUR victory:

Srixon ZX7 Mk II Irons (4i-9i)

Cleveland Golf RTX 6 ZipCore 46° MID, 52° MID, 56° FULL, 60° FULL

Srixon Z-STAR XV (Pure White)

