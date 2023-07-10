Anzeige
10.07.2023 | 19:50
Exxel Pharma, Inc.: Exxel Pharma to Participate in the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series

Live moderated video webcast with members of the Exxel Pharma Leadership Team on Tuesday, July 11th 1:00 PM ET

AURORA, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Exxel Pharma ("Exxel" or the "Company"), an early-stage pharma company working to develop URB937 as a safe and effective treatment for patients suffering from chronic cough, today announced that Soren Mogelsvang, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer and Daniele Piomelli, PhD, MD (h.c.), Chief Scientific Officer of Exxel, will participate in the Virtual Investor Summer Spotlight Series on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The virtual event will include a brief overview of the Company's business, a moderated roundtable discussion and an interactive Q&A session.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the Investors page of the Company's website (exxelpharma.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Exxel Pharma

Exxel Pharma is an early-stage pharma company working to develop URB937 as a safe and effective treatment for patients suffering from chronic cough.

URB937 is a highly potent and selective FAAH (fatty acid amide hydrolase) inhibitor, which exhibits remarkable safety by being entirely excluded from the CNS. The compound was licensed from the University of California and is supported by more than 20 scientific publications. A comprehensive series of IND-enabling studies and a pre-IND meeting have been completed for URB937, the Company expects to begin clinical testing in 2024. For more information, please visit exxelpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Jenene Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
JTC Team, LLC
T: 833.475.8247
exxel@jtcir.com

SOURCE: Exxel Pharma, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766547/Exxel-Pharma-to-Participate-in-the-Virtual-Investor-Summer-Spotlight-Series

