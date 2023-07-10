Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.07.2023 | 20:02
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cameron Ashley Building Products Opens First Location in California

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Cameron Ashley Building Products (Cameron Ashley) is pleased to announce the opening of its first distribution center in California, located in Sacramento. The new location will stock drywall, acoustical ceilings, fiberglass insulation, residential and commercial spray foam, as well as all the associated accessories for fast delivery to customers' jobsites and locations. The expansion is a continuation of Cameron Ashley's strategy to expand its footprint throughout the country.

Cameron Ashley Sacramento DC

Cameron Ashley Sacramento DC
New Cameron Ashley location in Sacramento, CA



"Our presence in Sacramento comes at a perfect time as the Central Valley market continues to grow rapidly with a need for distributors who can perform a high level of customer service," said Regional Sales Vice President Rob Rutkowski. "We were previously servicing our Sacramento customers from our Reno, NV, distribution center. We can now increase our level of service by offering same-day and next-day delivery as well as having inventory available for will-call."

"We are committed to strengthening our relationships in the market and continuing to provide excellent customer service," said Distribution Center Manager Chris Kizorek. "We are looking forward to immersing ourselves in the local market and being a solid member of the Sacramento community. With the improved efficiencies, our industry-leading digital toolset, and along with our knowledgeable sales team, we are prepared to help our customers Play to Win!"

The Sacramento Distribution Center is located at 1740 Enterprise Boulevard West Sacramento, CA 95691 and can be reached at (916) 836-8288.

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley is a wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, drywall, siding, and other specialty building products. They deliver an industry-leading portfolio of marquee brands to customers in the lumber and building materials industry. Cameron Ashley operates a physical network of more than 50 distribution centers stocking large quantities of building materials locally throughout the United States. They feature a variety of customer-focused delivery options under the same-day or next-day FAST delivery banner. Their relationship-based approach rewards customers with their PLUS® Points loyalty program, free merchandising, as well as purchasing and show incentives.

Customers can order 24/7 online through either our customer portal or mobile phone app. Online they will find a complete set of digital tools and resources including product availability, pricing, previous and pending orders, invoices along with secure payment options, product specifications, warranty information, and more!

To shop online or learn more, please visit cameronashleybp.com.

Contact Information

Camille Hammond
Marketing Communications Manager
camillehammond@cameronashleybp.com
864-281-3435

Related Images

Cameron Ashley Sacramento DC

Cameron Ashley Sacramento DC
New Cameron Ashley location in Sacramento, CA

Chris Kizorek

Chris Kizorek
Chirs Kizorek, Sacramento Distribution Center Manager

SOURCE: Cameron Ashley Building Products

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766587/Cameron-Ashley-Building-Products-Opens-First-Location-in-California

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
KI-Revolution voraus! Angesichts des beeindruckenden Wachstumspotentials dieser Branche stellen sich viele Anleger die Frage: Sollte man jetzt in KI-Aktien investieren? Wir stellen Ihnen 5 Aktien vor, die auf Ihre Watchlist müssen.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.