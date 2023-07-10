Best 55+ Active Senior Living Community in Georgia, Soleil Belmont Park by Patrick Malloy Communities, Announces World Class Luxury Resort Amenities Now Under Construction

CANTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / After much anticipation, Soleil Belmont Park , a 55 plus gated community located between Milton and Canton in Georgia, has started construction of their resort-style amenities. Built by award-winning Patrick Malloy Communities , this extraordinary new neighborhood was expertly designed with active adults in mind and features a model home park with five stunning, designer model homes.

Soleil Belmont Park's luxury resort-style amenities will be located in the center of the community in a unique circular footprint. The luxury resort will include a 9,800 square foot community clubhouse with a coffee and cocktail bar, health and fitness center, catering kitchen, arts and crafts studio, club/card room and a community post office. Homeowners will enjoy a country club-style pool with tanning ledge and cabanas, tennis and pickle ball courts, bocce ball, a community garden, event lawn, firepit lounge areas, and nature walking trails with fitness stations. The amenities for Soleil Belmont Park were designed to promote homeowner interaction and a lively social engagement. Soleil Belmont Park will also have its own lifestyle and travel director. The development of the luxury amenity area began in late May and is scheduled to be completed in 18 months.

Soleil Belmont Park is an award-winning 55+ active adult community with more than 145 homes currently sold priced from the $500s - $800s. The neighborhood boasts an excellent location with shopping, dining, and entertainment nearby in Alpharetta, Milton, and Canton, plus Northside Hospital-Cherokee is just down the road. Easy access to major interstates makes for an easy trip to downtown Atlanta or the North Georgia Mountains.

Patrick Malloy Communities Offers a 4.99% 30-Year Fixed Interest Rate

Patrick Malloy Communities is thrilled to announce a limited-time opportunity for homebuyers with the introduction of a special fixed interest rate offering. In light of the recent announcement by the Federal Reserve stating that interest rates are not expected to decrease in 2023, this exclusive offer from PMC becomes an excellent advantage for those looking to purchase a new home. With a 4.99% interest rate compared to the estimated current rate of 6.625%, potential homebuyers have the potential to save thousands of dollars.

For a limited time, Patrick Malloy Communities is offering the exceptional 4.99% 30-year fixed interest rates. Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit the individual communities and explore the beautifully decorated models. On-site new home sales associates will be available to provide further details and assist interested buyers.

About Patrick Malloy Communities

Patrick Malloy Communities , founded in 1994 by Patrick Malloy, builds new homes in Metro Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia. To date, the builder has developed over 11,000 homesites and built 7,000 homes with a total of more than $4 billion in sales. Accolades include multiple mentions in the Atlanta Business Chronicle's Top 20 Homebuilder and numerous professionalism awards, including two community of the year awards. Patrick Malloy Communities also received in 2021 and 2022 the Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality for demonstrating exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Contact:

Organization: Soleil Belmont Park by Patrick Malloy Communities

Website: https://pmcommunities.com

Contact Name: Patti Yarbrough

Address: 305 Belmont Park Ct, Canton, GA 30115

Phone: (770) 635-4080

Email: sales@pmcommunities.com

SOURCE: Patrick Malloy Communities

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766622/Best-55-Active-Senior-Living-Community-in-Georgia-Soleil-Belmont-Park-by-Patrick-Malloy-Communities-Announces-World-Class-Luxury-Resort-Amenities-Now-Under-Construction