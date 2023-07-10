Anzeige
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
10.07.2023
Tata Consultancy Services: Tata Consultancy Services' goIT July Monthly Challenge Invites Innovations That Power a Better Future With Clean Energy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Petronas are proud to present the goIT Monthly Challenge for July. As part of our shared dedication to a cleaner Earth, we're partnering together for an ambitious challenge that aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 7 - affordable and clean energy for all. We're asking students ages 6-18 if they're up for the challenge of creating a digital innovation that will help protect our planet while promoting sustainable development. Students will flex their creative prowess to share their ideas for a digital innovation that helps create affordable and clean energy options for all.

Petronas is a global oil and gas company headquartered in Malaysia with a rich history of promoting sustainability, innovation, and progress. Founded in 1974, the company has invested heavily in research and development to create energy sources that are cleaner and more accessible. They have been at the forefront of developing renewable energy sources such as wind farms and solar power plants.

As proud sponsors of the goIT Monthly Challenge for August, Petronas is dedicated to inspiring young minds to pursue STEM education and contribute towards achieving SDG 7 Affordable and Clean Energy. Through this challenge, they hope to encourage students to think critically about how technology can be used to create lasting positive impacts on our planet.

Like TCS, Petronas is committed to creating solutions that benefit people, partners, and the planet. Through its many initiatives across various sectors TCS and Petronas continue to make an important contribution towards achieving a better world for us all!

Learn more about the goIT Monthly Challenge for July at on.tcs.com/goIT-ENG.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Monday, July 10, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tata-consultancy-services-tcs
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766710/Tata-Consultancy-Services-goIT-July-Monthly-Challenge-Invites-Innovations-That-Power-a-Better-Future-With-Clean-Energy

