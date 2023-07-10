Bacardi Limited: Bacardi Expands Shake Your Future in Bermuda, Equipping New Hospitality Professionals With the Tools They Need to Succeed

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / Bacardi Limited

Bacardi continues to bring Shake Your Future - a free, professional bartender training program for unemployed young adults - to more people. Most recently, Bacardi partnered with the Bermuda Government's Department of Workforce Development, to bring the program to Bermuda which is home to the global headquarters of the family-owned spirits company. Now, after undergoing rigorous training at the prestigious European Bartending School in London, followed by workshops on personal branding and marketing, participants of the transformative program have returned to Bermuda to embark on work placement opportunities with local bars and restaurants.

Originally created by Bacardi in 2018, Shake Your Future has since launched in Italy, France, India, South Africa, and other markets. Globally, an impressive 80% of graduates have secured successful careers in the hospitality industry. By providing participants with valuable skills, hands-on experience, and industry connections, Shake Your Future is helping to equip a new generation of hospitality professionals with the tools they need to succeed in this dynamic industry.

