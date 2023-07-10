Shaping the Future of Abbott and Healthcare

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / At Abbott, sustainability starts with our purpose - helping people lead fuller lives through better health. That's how Abbott can make the biggest impact on people's lives and deliver sustainable, responsible business growth in the years to come.

Our 2022 Global Sustainability Report highlights the meaningful progress we've made toward achieving our 2030 Sustainability Plan and demonstrates how we're working to improve the lives of 3 billion people each year by the decade's end.

A key strategy we're using to reach this goal is consciously innovating for access and affordability to make our future products and technologies available to more people around the world. The Design Principles we're integrating into our R&D processes will help us evolve the way we bring our technologies to the people who need them.

Three examples of how we've made our health technology more accessible, personal and convenient to more people include delivering our next-generation continuous glucose monitoring system FreeStyle Libre 3, introducing an improved version of the NeuroSphere MyPath digital health app, and launching our Panbio HIV Self-Test in 14 countries.

In addition to our progress in innovating for access and affordability, the report highlights the ways in which we're building the diverse, innovative workforce of tomorrow, responsibly connecting data, technology and care, creating a resilient, diverse and responsible supply chain, and protecting a healthy environment.

For more details, take a look at Abbott's 2022 Global Sustainability Report.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

PANBIO HIV SELF-TEST

FREESTYLE LIBRE 14 DAY, FREESTYLE LIBRE 2 AND FREESTYLE LIBRE 3 SYSTEMS

Failure to use FreeStyle Libre systems as instructed in labeling may result in missing a severe low or high glucose event and/or making a treatment decision, resulting in injury. If glucose reading and alarms (if enabled) do not match symptoms or expectations, use a fingerstick value from a blood glucose meter for treatment decisions. Seek medical attention when appropriate or contact Abbott at 855-632-8658 or FreeStyleLibre.us for safety info.

*Please refer to www.freestylelibre.us for the indications and important safety information.

PANBIO HIV SELF-TEST

The Panbio Self-Test is not available in the U.S. where Abbott manufactures and sells the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test which is also authorized for over-the-counter usage and available at major national pharmacies, grocery chains and retailers.

