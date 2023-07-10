American Medical Administrators, Inc. Announces the Acquisition of Manzer Family Medicine, LLC, and Dr. Jon Manzer Joining the Organization

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / American Medical Administrators, Inc., (American Medical), a new and innovative healthcare services company focused on the development and commercialization of providing greater access to healthcare for underserved communities across America, announced today, Dr. Jon Manzer, MD, has joined the company as a Primary Care Physician at American Medical Missouri. Manzer Family Medicine was one of the largest independent primary care and urgent care practices in Western MO, also reaching into Kansas.





"This is what independent physicians need, what we have been waiting for; this is bigger than me, we are going to build a legacy," said Dr. Manzer. By joining American Medical, Dr. Manzer is now able to expand his diagnostic and procedural capabilities by utilizing American Medical's Radiology and Surgical offerings in all of his locations. Dr. Manzer is actively opening new urgent care locations and is in the process of expanding his staff, creating new employment opportunities.

"We are converting Dr. Manzer's operations into a regional health center where patients can access the most advanced and affordable healthcare and diagnostic services directly in their local communities. When American Medical is done with our implementation, we will have a regional hub that offers advanced diagnostic and specialty services, becoming a true center for functional health," says Dr. Abdullah Arshad, American Medical's COO.

