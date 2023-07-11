Travel Nevada: Get Front Row Seats to The Great American Eclipse in Nevada this October

CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2023 / The biggest celestial event of the year, the annular solar eclipse, will take place on Oct. 14, 2023, and Travel Nevada is inviting visitors to experience it from an optimal viewing point. The Great American Eclipse will create a phenomenon where only the outer edge of the sun will be visible, meaning the moon will look as if it has a "Ring of Fire" around it - making it an "annular solar eclipse."

This is the first eclipse of its kind in 11 years, with a viewing path that runs directly through some of Nevada's rural towns, home to the darkest and quietest skies in the lower 48. As one of the only Dark Sky Sanctuaries recognized by the International Dark Sky Association, Nevada's Great Basin National Park will have a reported eclipse time of 3 minutes and 29 seconds, according to the Great American Eclipse website.

In celebration of this major event, White Pine County, Nevada - which is in the path of totality -is hosting a community-wide Ring of Fire Eclipse Festival from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16. The festival will feature group rides with the Great Basin Trails Alliance , an aliens and UFO event at White Pine Public Museum , and a pub crawl hosted by the White Pine County Chamber of Commerce .

For a truly unique experience, hop aboard an early 20th-century locomotive at the Nevada Northern Railway to view the eclipse. The Solar Eclipse Limited will depart the Ely station at 7:30 a.m. and head to a viewing area in the community of Keystone, which is also in the path of totality. Passengers will be joined by NASA-affiliated interpreters and provided special eclipse-viewing glasses.

"This major celestial event presents the perfect opportunity to highlight activities in some of Nevada's rural communities," said Tracie Barnthouse, public relations manager at Travel Nevada. "We encourage visitors to extend their stay and explore the incredibly diverse experiences that Nevada has to offer. We are excited to welcome travelers to discover the hidden gems, breathtaking landscapes, and fascinating culture in the Silver State."

In addition to eclipse festivities and the array of activities and adventures found at Great Basin National Park year-round, Travel Nevada invites visitors to explore the surrounding areas and discover some only-in-Nevada offerings while in town. Attractions and activities in Ely and White Pine County include:

History and culture

East Ely Railroad Museum and Nevada Northern Railway : The shared grounds between the museum and the railway take travelers on an immersive trip through time.

and The shared grounds between the museum and the railway take travelers on an immersive trip through time. Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park : Six 30-foot-tall, beehive-shaped stone kilns - the most intact in the state - showcase Ely's deep-rooted mining history.

: Six 30-foot-tall, beehive-shaped stone kilns - the most intact in the state - showcase Ely's deep-rooted mining history. Ely Mural Walk : This walking tour creates an immersive experience via art that showcases Ely's rich history.

Hiking and outdoor adventure

Ward Mountain Recreation Area : An off-grid favorite, 30 miles of trails serve up pristine hiking, biking, horseback riding, backcountry skiing, and camping.

: An off-grid favorite, 30 miles of trails serve up pristine hiking, biking, horseback riding, backcountry skiing, and camping. Cave Lake State Park : Incredible high desert recreation opportunities - ranging from stargazing, hiking, fishing, mountain biking, backcountry scenic drives and more - can be found at this outdoor destination.

: Incredible high desert recreation opportunities - ranging from stargazing, hiking, fishing, mountain biking, backcountry scenic drives and more - can be found at this outdoor destination. Garnet Hill : Located just outside of Ely, this incredible public recreation area where beautifully rich, dark red garnets can be found is a hidden gem (literally!).

Located just outside of Ely, this incredible public recreation area where beautifully rich, dark red garnets can be found is a hidden gem (literally!). Lehman Caves : One of the largest and most dazzling cave systems in the Silver State with more than 300 shield formations.

: One of the largest and most dazzling cave systems in the Silver State with more than 300 shield formations. Wheeler Peak Summit Trail : Summit Nevada's second-tallest peak with trail access to Wheeler Peak, starting at 10,160' with about 2,900' elevation gain.

: Summit Nevada's second-tallest peak with trail access to Wheeler Peak, starting at 10,160' with about 2,900' elevation gain. Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest : A 3-4-mile trip leads through a grove of the world's oldest living trees, dating back over 4,900 years.

For more information on Nevada's offerings, visit www.TravelNevada.com .

Travel Nevada (the Nevada Division of Tourism) is part of the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs. It is responsible for promoting and marketing Nevada as a travel destination. Operating within a performance-based budget structure, Travel Nevada is funded solely by a percentage of lodging tax paid by overnight guests throughout the state. For more, visit TravelNevada.biz .

