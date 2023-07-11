New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2023) - Income Direct, a fixed income provider which entered the Australian market last financial year, is delighted to announce it has generated impressive demand of over half a billion dollars on an annualised basis for its fixed income accounts during the 2023 financial year.

This significant achievement is a testament to Income Direct's commitment to delivering fixed income solutions which cater to the growing self-directed and self-managed superannuation fund investor market in Australia.

Executive Chairman Gerard Sivaprasad said:

"Our timing to enter the Australian market last financial year was impeccable. Clients who manage their own money are looking for certainty over their capital and many traditional investment structures don't permit this because they are volatile. Based on our current growth rate we expect to surpass $2 billion of annualised demand this financial year which means we can substantially expand our group's balance sheet. It's perfect timing for Income Direct and our clients considering current market conditions mean investors are flocking to capital-stable debt instruments."

Looking forward to the 2024 financial year Income Direct expects demand to continue to grow exponentially due to the large number of Australian investors needing to keep ahead of inflation.

As market volatility increases with rising interest rates and inflation, opportunities abound for Income Direct and its US-based parent, Marbanc International. The stress placed on businesses, the real estate market and other asset owners means distressed sales are plentiful which plays into the hands of Income Direct's diversified investment strategy.

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, Income Direct remains dedicated to staying ahead of the curve, adapting its investment strategies to capture new opportunities and address emerging challenges. The company's commitment to old fashioned customer service has been integral to its success and will continue to be at the forefront of its operations.

About Income Direct

Income Direct provides Fixed Income Accounts to clients seeking a capital-stable investment and competitive interest rates. Interest payments are available monthly or can be compounded and terms range from 3 months to 10 years.

Income Direct accepts individuals, companies, SMSFs and trusts, and clients are provided with online 24/7 access to their account via Income Direct's custom-built client relationship management platform.

Income Direct is a wholly owned subsidiary of Marbanc International Corporation an international conglomerate focused on making direct investments in alternative asset classes.

Contact

Gerard Sivaprasad, Executive Chairman

gerards@incomedirect.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/172896