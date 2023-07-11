

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, following the broadly positive cues from global markets overnight, as traders seem cautious and reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of closely watched data on US consumer and producer price inflation later in the week, which may have a considerable impact on the outlook for interest rates. Asian markets closed mixed on Monday.



Ahead of the inflation data, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is indicating a 94.9 percent chance of another quarter point rate hike at the next Fed meeting later this month.



The Australian stock market is significantly higher on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses in the previous four sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,000 mark, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, with gains across most sectors, led by gold miners and technology stocks, after data showed domestic consumer confidence improving marginally in July.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 80.10 points or 1.14 percent to 7,084.10, after touching a high of 7,086.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 82.60 points or 1.15 percent to 7,289.50. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Monday.



Among the major miners, Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals are adding almost 1 percent each, while Mineral Resources is gaining 1.5 percent.



Oil stocks are higher. Woodside Energy is gaining more than 1 percent and Beach energy is adding more than 2 percent, while Santos is edging up 0.5 percent and Origin Energy is flat.



Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is advancing more than 4 percent and Xero is edging up 0.5 percent, while Appen, Zip and WiseTech Global are gaining more than 1 percent each.



Gold miners are mostly higher. Gold Road Resources is gaining more than 2 percent, Resolute Mining is edging up 0.5 percent, Northern Star resources is adding almost 2 percent, Evolution Mining is advancing almost 3 percent and Newcrest Mining is up more than 1 percent.



Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.5 percent, Westpac is adding almost 1 percent, ANZ Banking is gaining almost 2 percent and National Australia Bank is up more than 1 percent.



In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.669 on Tuesday.



The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Tuesday, snapping a five-session losing streak, with the Nikkei 225 moving above the 32,200 level, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight and boosted by with gains in technology stocks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 32,279.88, up 90.15 points or 0.28 percent, after touching a high of 32,468.70 earlier. Japanese shares ended notably lower on Monday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edging up 0.2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is edging down 0.5 percent and Toyota is losing more than 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is surging more than 4 percent, Screen Holdings is adding more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is up almost 1 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial are edging up 0.1 percent each, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is flat.



The major exporters are mixed. Mitsubishi Electric and Canon are edging up 0.4 to 0.5 percent each, while Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent and Sony is edging down 0.2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Sumco is surging almost 7 percent, Mitsubishi Motors is gaining more than 4 percent and Nissui is adding almost 4 percent, while Yaskawa Electric and Renesas Electronics are up almost 3 percent each.



Conversely, Kobe Steel and Daiichi Sankyo are losing almost 3 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 140 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea and Taiwan are up 1.2 percent each, while China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia are higher by between 0.2 and 0.7 percent each. New Zealand is bucking the trend and is down 0.4 percent.



On the Wall Street, stocks ended higher on Monday with the Dow outperforming the other major averages in a somewhat lackluster session. While the Dow stayed positive right through the day's session, the S&P 500 fell into the red around noon before recovering to move higher, and the Nasdaq spent much of the session in negative territory.



The Dow closed with a gain of 209.52 points or 0.62 percent at 33,944.40. The S&P 500 closed higher by 10.58 points or 0.24 percent at 4,409.53, while the Nasdaq climbed 24.77 points or 0.18 percent to settle at 13,685.48.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day, led by gains in energy stocks. While U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.23 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and Germany's DAX both climbed 0.45 percent.



Crude oil futures fell on Monday as concerns about outlook for energy demand outweighed recent data showing a jump in inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended lower by $0.87 or about 1.2 percent at $72.99 a barrel.



