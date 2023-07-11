

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to near 3-week highs of 154.93 against the euro, 181.00 against the pound and 159.02 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 155.45, 181.71 and 159.59, respectively.



From yesterday's closing value of 87.75 against the NZ dollar, the yen climbed to nearly a 3-week high of 87.48.



Against the U.S., the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to near 4-week highs of 140.61, 94.02 and 106.05 from Monday's closing quotes of 141.31, 94.32 and 106.40, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 150.00 against the euro, 175.00 against the pound, 154.00 against the franc, 84.00 against the kiwi, 138.00 against the greenback, 90.00 against the aussie and 102.00 against the loonie.



