

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 15-month low of 1.2884 against the pound and nearly a 4-week low of 140.59 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2868 and 141.31, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to more than 2-month lows of 1.1020 and 0.8839 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.1001 and 0.8852, respectively.



The greenback edged down to 0.6692 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6675.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slipped to more than a 3-week low of 0.6225 and a 6-day low of 1.3253 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6209 and 1.3279, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.31 against the pound, 135.00 against the yen, 1.12 against the euro, 0.87 against the franc, 0.69 against the aussie, 0.64 against the kiwi and 1.30 against the loonie.



