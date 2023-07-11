Brilliant Staging & Design Launches Instant Home Service

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Brilliant Staging & Design (BSD), a full-service home interior design firm, has launched its newest service to property owners. Instant Home is an expedited design service that combines the elements of both home staging and interior design.

Instant Home was created to help save clients effort, time, and money by allowing BSD to design, furnish, and stage their homes. The service is offered as a comprehensive package that incorporates multiple stages. The initial consultation discusses the client's needs, budget, timeline, and design preferences. This is followed by the creation of a project cost analysis and budgeting plan tailored to the client's needs, followed by space planning, where the designers take measurements and create potential room layouts.

Further stages of the new service include the selection of furniture, accents, and accessories based on the approved layout and budget; shopping and produce procurement; and the final assembly.

BSD CEO and founder Tanya Nazariya states that the new service was created due to increasing client demand for more complete home staging and decoration services. "We started receiving more requests for purchase assistance," Nazariya says. "We are able to utilize established vendor relationships to efficiently source and store the chosen furniture and accessories. This eliminates the stress of tracking shipments and managing warehousing, which our clients appreciate."



Founder and CEO Tanya Nazariya staging a Seattle home

She adds that the service culminates with a team of professionals delivering, assembling, and setting up the furniture. Artwork is hung, and the home is accessorized and decorated, preparing for the big reveal. "Then our clients come home to a professionally designed, fully furnished space," she says. "Our Instant Home service allows clients to enjoy their home's full potential immediately, with all the furniture and decor belonging to them."

The entire process, from start to finish, is designed to provide a seamless and enjoyable experience for clients who wish to have their homes ready in record time - but still in line with their personal style and preferences. "The client doesn't have to shop, doesn't have to measure, doesn't have to assemble furniture," says Nazariya. "We have received excellent response from clients regarding this comprehensive package that includes design, shopping, furnishing, and decorating."

She shares that the Instant Home service is appropriate for preparing a personal residence for sale, getting an investment property ready for tenants or potential buyers, or showcasing how a space can be used. The BSD team leverages their years of experience in space planning, color coordination, and furniture selection to deliver a convenient option for busy homeowners and investors who seek a seamless and accelerated home transformation process.

To showcase the new service, BSD has launched an updated website with a dedicated section describing how Instant Home works and the steps taken. As the service has taken off, BSD has also expanded its team of designers to keep up with new client demand.

"We are so pleased by the positive response," says Nazariya. "The new service aligns with our 5-year expansion plan, which includes even more new hires, as well as the purchase of our own warehouse. We are also planning to expand our services to a more diversified clientele and ultimately make Instant Home our primary service."

In addition, BSD is in the process of launching Brilliant Home, an e-commerce store that will supply furniture and accessories for all its projects.

About Brilliant Staging & Design

Brilliant Staging & Design (BSD) is a full-service home interior design firm based in Seattle, Washington. The company offers real estate staging, interior design, event design, sourcing of luxury furniture, DIY furniture staging rentals, and its newest service, Instant Home, a comprehensive design package.

Website: https://brilliantstaging.com/

Contact Tanya Nazariya at hello@brilliantstaging.com or 425.595.6136

SOURCE: Brilliant Staging & Design

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766834/Brilliant-Staging-Design-Launches-Instant-Home-Service