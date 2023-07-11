Infolayer LLC Launches Screenist Infolayer, a Digital Advertising Layer for Video Content, in the United States

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Infolayer LLC, the pioneering technology firm behind the European brand Screenist , has announced the American rollout of Screenist Infolayer, a dynamic digital advertising layer that can be seamlessly embedded in any video content. By introducing clickable, action-oriented buttons that significantly enhance viewer engagement, Screenist seeks to transform the digital advertising landscape in the USA.

Screenist was co-founded by Peter Faidt and CEO/tech veteran Tibor Jakab and has offices in Switzerland and Hungary. The company works to innovate video content advertising through advanced technology. Its latest product, Screenist Infolayer, enables consumers to interact with videos and make immediate purchases or instant pollings. The technology acts as a dynamic mediator between viewers and content providers, allowing the incorporation of interactive ads across a plethora of devices, including IPTV, connected TVs, mobile devices, and computers.

Screenist Infolayer was designed for integration with existing video players, so content providers can include interactive ads without migrating their content. It also enables measurable viewer responses, such as surveys. Instead of relying on second-hand viewer data, advertisers and content providers can access first-party data, allowing them to accurately track viewer behavior during content consumption with InfoLayer technology and ultimately have a retargeting tool.

"We are excited to bring Screenist Infolayer to the United States, where digital ad spending continues to grow in popularity across industries," says Faidt. "We look forward to showing American advertisers the ingenuity of our technology team, including how they can use Screenist Infolayer to position ads on video content and align their products with themed videos and films for precise audience targeting. We hope that our latest technology will present a new advertising option for content providers here, one that mirrors those used by dominant players in the digital market."

Jakab states that they are currently working with American companies to help them understand the potential of Screenist Infolayer's unique approach of positioning ads on video content.

"We are finding that advertisers here in the United States are very interested in this new ability to associate their products with specific themes in videos and films for highly accurate audience targeting," he says. "We plan to continue innovating more technology so that businesses in America and around the world can accurately map consumer behavior and viewer preferences."

ABOUT INFOLAYER LLC

Infolayer LLC, the innovative company behind Screenist, is a leading developer of advanced advertising technologies optimized for video content. Its mission is to reshape the landscape of digital advertising by introducing new, interactive, and efficient solutions. Screenist Infolayer is aimed at personalizing advertising and tailoring it to consumers. In an increasingly competitive and rapidly changing advertising landscape, Infolayer LLC will continue to innovate how the world interacts with video content and advertising.

For more information, please visit www.screenist.com or www.screenist.io .

