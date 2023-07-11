

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from the UK and economic sentiment from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market statistics. The UK jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.8 percent in three months to May.



In the meantime, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's final consumer and harmonized prices for June. Inflation is expected to rise to 6.4 percent, as initially estimated, from 6.1 percent in May.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes industrial production data for May. Economists forecast output to grow 0.8 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.9 percent decrease in April.



At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic sentiment survey results for July. The economic sentiment index is seen at -10.0, down from -8.5 in June.



