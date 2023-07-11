Don't miss these irresistible offers to transform your home cleaning with Tineco

In anticipation of the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day on July 11th and 12th, Tineco is back with unmissable deals on various devices from the Floor One and Pure One range. Specifically, the products included in this promotion are the Floor One S5, the Floor One S3, the Pure One S15 Essentials, the Floor One S5 Combo Power Kit, and the Floor One S7 Pro

FLOOR ONE S5 The Perfect Device for Cleanliness Enthusiasts

For those who value order and cleanliness, Tineco has designed the practical Floor One S5. This floor washer, with its three key features the continuous water flow cleaning system, self-cleaning and sanitizing drying, and the iLoop Smart Sensor technology can meet any cleaning need. The device boasts large water tanks, with a dedicated dirty water tank measuring 0.8L and a clean water tank measuring 0.7L. However, the standout feature of this model is the iLoop sensor, which automatically adjusts the water flow, suction power, and roller speed based on the type of dirt.

Furthermore, like all models in the FLOOR ONE line, the S5 is designed for self-cleaning, ensuring brushes that are always clean and eliminating any residual dirt and unpleasant odors while it charges on its all-in-one wall mount.

The FLOOR ONE S5 is now available on Amazon from July 11th to 12th at a discounted price of €359 (regular price: €519

FLOOR ONE S3 The Epitome of Safety

Tineco's Floor One S3 model is an innovative floor washer that allows you to clean and wash your home surfaces in a single pass, without ever getting your hands dirty. With its one-touch, multi-stage self-cleaning system, you'll never have to touch a dirty roller again. Simply press a button, and the S3 initiates a self-cleaning process for the roller and pipes, leaving your hands clean and the S3 ready for immediate use.

What sets this product apart and makes it even smarter is the presence of the iLoop Smart Sensor. This advanced feature can detect any type of dirt and adjust the suction power, roller speed, and water flow accordingly, ensuring a thorough and customized cleaning experience.

The Floor One S3 is now available on Amazon from July 11th to 12th at an irresistible price of €269 (originally priced at €409

PURE ONE S15 ESSENTIALS The Pet Owner's Ally

The PURE ONE series is the perfect companion for all pet owners, and the PURE ONE S15 Essentials is no exception. Equipped with the Zero Tangle brush technology, it prevents unpleasant tangling, featuring a dual comb design combined with slanted bristles to effectively separate and remove pet hair from the roller inside the tank. Moreover, the PURE ONE S15 utilizes the Pure Cyclone technology, efficiently separating air and dust for optimum cleaning performance.

The PURE ONE S15 Essentials boasts a tank that is incredibly easy to clean. Simply press the lever conveniently located next to the handle, making it a breeze for pet owners who often find themselves cleaning surfaces multiple times a day. Its iLoop sensor automatically adjusts the suction power based on the level of dirt, optimizing the battery life for a seamless cleaning experience.

Get your hands on the PURE ONE S15 ESSENTIALS now on Amazon from July 11th to 12th, at the attractive price of €279 (originally priced at €399

FLOOR ONE S5 COMBO POWER KIT Versatility for Every Situation

For those who refuse to compromise on cleanliness but have limited storage space, Tineco comes to the rescue with the practical 3-in-1 Floor One S5 Combo Power Kit. This device is a game-changer, combining the features of a vacuum cleaner and floor washer while also transforming into a handy handheld vacuum for quick and efficient cleaning on all surfaces. From sofas to mattresses, and even blankets, it effortlessly removes pet hair, dust, crumbs, and all types of dirt.

The Floor One S5 Combo Power Kit is all about convenience and practicality. With this one device, you can tackle all your cleaning needs without cluttering your storage space. It's the ultimate cleaning companion for those who refuse to compromise on cleanliness.

Get your hands on the Floor One S5 Combo Power Kit now on Amazon for the unbeatable price of €399 (originally priced at €549

FLOOR ONE S7 PRO For a Complete Cleaning Experience

For those seeking a smart floor washer that can handle even the most challenging cleaning sessions, Tineco introduces the Floor One S7 Pro. This innovative device guarantees a thorough cleaning of even the toughest surfaces, simultaneously vacuuming and washing to remove both stubborn and surface-level dirt. This exceptional performance is made possible by the iLoop Smart Sensor technology, which detects dirt and automatically adjusts the water flow, roller speed, and suction power to meet your specific needs.

But that's not all, the Floor One S7 Pro offers four cleaning modes to cater to every cleaning requirement. The Auto mode adjusts power automatically, while the Max mode harnesses maximum power and water flow to tackle even the most stubborn dirt. The Suction mode allows you to clean and dry liquids from the floor, and the Ultra mode electrolyses tap water, ensuring a deep clean, even for the most stubborn stains. Conveniently, after completing your cleaning tasks, simply place the Floor One S7 on its base for easy storage.

Experience the ultimate cleaning power of the Floor One S7 Pro, now available on Amazon for the exceptional price of €649 (originally priced at €799

