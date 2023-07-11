Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris: GET):

June 23 June 22 Change Jan-June

2023 Jan-June

2022 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 102,393 125,672 -19% 624,435 766,833 -19% Passenger Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 214,180 203,296 5% 1,009,899 872,459 16%

* Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In June 2023, LeShuttle Freight carried 102,393 trucks against a backdrop of a relative slowdown in British household consumption, and an unfavourable base effect due to capacity reductions on the Short-Straits following the massive redundancies carried out by P&O in 2022. Since 1 January, almost 624,500 trucks have crossed the Channel aboard the Shuttles.

LeShuttle transported 214,180 passenger vehicles in June 2023, an increase of 5% compared to June 2022. With more than 1 millionpassenger vehicles transported since 1 January, LeShuttle traffic continues to enjoy strong growth, up 16% on the same period last year.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET) is, through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, the concessionaire of the Channel Tunnel infrastructure until 2086 and operates Truck and Passenger Shuttle services (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border so that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since its inauguration in 1994, more than 481 million people and 99 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which sees 25% of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link reinforced by the ElecLink electrical interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink complements its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on its environment (through its activities the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has placed at the heart of its concerns the place given to people, nature and places.

