Myairrights Expands Comprehensive Coverage to Include New Egyptian Passenger Protection Regulation ECAR 601

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Myairrights , an international company that restores justice in the airline-passenger relationship, is now providing coverage of the new Egyptian Civil Aviation Regulation No. 601 (ECAR 601), which enhances protections for passengers. In doing so, the company aims to help vacationers, those traveling on business, and frequent air travelers to receive the support and protection they deserve as they fly to, from, and within Egypt.

The 1st Air Passenger Rights Company in Egypt

Myairrights is a leading provider of innovative travel solutions and manages a global online platform that streamlines the claims management process for passengers impacted by delayed, canceled, or overbooked flights anywhere in the world. Its comprehensive flight assistance package encompasses 24/7 support, flight monitoring, and personalized travel recommendations, and it assists clients with claims regarding flight disruptions and other issues. Myairrights' coverage includes the Saudi Arabia Customer Protection Rights Regulation, EC261/2004 within the European Union, and the Montreal Convention for international carriage by air.

In adding ECAR 601 to its suite of services, Myairrights is deepening its commitment to helping passengers to travel seamlessly by air. The new regulation lays out a comprehensive framework for safeguarding passenger rights, including compensation for flight delays, cancellations, denied boarding, and mishandled baggage. Mohamed Fathy, the Founder and Managing Director of Myairrights, states that the goal of ECAR 601 is to improve travel experiences and increase tourism.

"This is an important milestone for everyone who travels to and from Egypt, whether they are tourists or on business," Fathy says. "We are very happy to cover the new Egyptian passenger protection regulation so that we can serve the needs of travelers, ensure that they receive protection and compensation, and contribute to increased trust in the country's air travel."

Since implementing coverage of ECAR 601, Myairrights has been working to raise the awareness of passengers of their rights under the new regulation as well as to simplify the claims process. Fathy confirms that his staff is beginning to see claims be resolved more easily in the cases of flight disruptions and lost baggage.

"We are pleased to report that because issues are addressed more promptly, more travelers are enjoying peace of mind," he says. "At Myairrights, we will continue to monitor the improvements in Egypt's air industry for passengers and do our best to ensure that travelers have a smooth experience from start to finish."

