







TOKYO, July 11, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) will use a newly developed ladder frame, chassis and clean diesel engine in the all-new Triton(1) one-ton pickup truck to achieve safe, secure and comfortable driving for any weather or road conditions. A video of the all-new Triton undergoing development including road testing is released on a special website.The launch of the all-new Triton, scheduled for Wednesday, July 26, at 10am local time in Bangkok, Thailand (12pm JST), will be livestreamed on the special website.Special website for the all-new Triton: www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/products/tritonThe all-new Triton engineering teaser: https://youtu.be/4F36k-RC5ScThe all-new Triton is a one-ton pickup truck that condenses the essence of Mitsubishi Motors to provide safe, secure and comfortable driving for various weather and road conditions around the world. The newly developed ladder frame and newly designed double wishbone front suspension and leaf spring rear suspension provide both excellent driving performance and good ride comfort at a high level. The newly developed clean diesel turbo engine has improved environmental performance by significantly reducing friction loss, while achieving higher output."Having the full model change of all-new Triton for the first time in about nine years, we have newly developed the engine, suspension, interior and exterior, which has resulted in significant improvements in driving performance, comfort and safety," said Yoshiki Masuda, chief product specialist, Mitsubishi Motors. "In addition, we have interviewed various customers about their usages and needs, and have repeatedly conducted development tests to meet the demands of a vehicle that works in a harsh environment. We are confident that this model will satisfy all customers around the world, from leisure use to commercial use. Please look forward to the unveiling of the all-new Triton."(1) Sold as L200 in some markets.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities around the world. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification launched the i-MiEV the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013.For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.