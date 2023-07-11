

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK, NDX1.DE), a German wind turbine manufacturing company, announced on Tuesday that it got additional wind farm orders at the end of the second quarter in the Mediterranean region.



The company will supply turbines with a total capacity of 149 MW for two different wind farms in Spain. The installation is scheduled to start in the spring and summer of next year.



It has received another order for a 95 MW wind farm after it made its entry into the Serbian market with a 105 MW order in 2022. The installation of the Delta4000 series turbines is scheduled for 2024.



Additionally, it has received orders from France, Italy, and Portugal with a total capacity of 119 MW during the closing days of the quarter.



On Monday, shares of Nordex closed at 11.48 euros up 2.09% or 0.23 euros on the Xetra Exchange.



