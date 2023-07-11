Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 10.7.2023: Unglaublicher Durchbruch gelungen!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
11.07.23
08:01 Uhr
1,082 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
11.07.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11 July 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 10 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the 
"ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, 
as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0960     GBP0.9400 
                                    GBP0.9220 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0860 
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.091133    GBP0.934724

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,506,508 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
768       1.090         XDUB      09:24:39      00066159148TRLO0 
1637       1.090         XDUB      09:24:39      00066159151TRLO0 
2502       1.090         XDUB      09:24:39      00066159150TRLO0 
2202       1.090         XDUB      09:24:39      00066159149TRLO0 
3057       1.092         XDUB      13:39:07      00066163987TRLO0 
3429       1.092         XDUB      13:39:07      00066163986TRLO0 
6580       1.086         XDUB      13:44:31      00066164117TRLO0 
1400       1.096         XDUB      15:14:58      00066166272TRLO0 
2300       1.096         XDUB      15:14:58      00066166271TRLO0 
314       1.096         XDUB      15:14:58      00066166270TRLO0 
1306       1.094         XDUB      15:21:06      00066166428TRLO0 
2100       1.094         XDUB      15:21:06      00066166427TRLO0 
2405       1.094         XDUB      15:21:06      00066166426TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
30        92.20         XLON      09:07:17      00066158881TRLO0 
278       92.80         XLON      10:20:15      00066160474TRLO0 
84        92.80         XLON      10:20:15      00066160473TRLO0 
68        92.80         XLON      10:20:17      00066160475TRLO0 
1525       92.80         XLON      10:20:17      00066160476TRLO0 
59        92.80         XLON      10:20:19      00066160477TRLO0 
994       92.80         XLON      10:20:19      00066160478TRLO0 
66        93.40         XLON      13:39:31      00066163995TRLO0 
84        93.40         XLON      13:39:31      00066163994TRLO0 
4421       93.40         XLON      13:39:47      00066164014TRLO0 
1486       93.40         XLON      14:26:22      00066164995TRLO0 
84        93.10         XLON      14:29:30      00066165081TRLO0 
84        93.40         XLON      14:58:38      00066165913TRLO0 
1530       94.00         XLON      15:14:01      00066166250TRLO0 
40        94.00         XLON      15:14:01      00066166249TRLO0 
1        94.00         XLON      15:14:01      00066166248TRLO0 
1935       93.90         XLON      15:26:53      00066166536TRLO0 
80        93.90         XLON      15:26:53      00066166535TRLO0 
2160       93.80         XLON      15:32:11      00066166631TRLO0 
1996       93.50         XLON      15:54:57      00066167184TRLO0 
1186       93.50         XLON      16:07:09      00066167625TRLO0 
1809       93.50         XLON      16:07:09      00066167626TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  256672 
EQS News ID:  1676675 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1676675&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 11, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
