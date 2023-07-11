DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 11-Jul-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 July 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 10 July 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0960 GBP0.9400 GBP0.9220 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0860 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.091133 GBP0.934724

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 671,506,508 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 768 1.090 XDUB 09:24:39 00066159148TRLO0 1637 1.090 XDUB 09:24:39 00066159151TRLO0 2502 1.090 XDUB 09:24:39 00066159150TRLO0 2202 1.090 XDUB 09:24:39 00066159149TRLO0 3057 1.092 XDUB 13:39:07 00066163987TRLO0 3429 1.092 XDUB 13:39:07 00066163986TRLO0 6580 1.086 XDUB 13:44:31 00066164117TRLO0 1400 1.096 XDUB 15:14:58 00066166272TRLO0 2300 1.096 XDUB 15:14:58 00066166271TRLO0 314 1.096 XDUB 15:14:58 00066166270TRLO0 1306 1.094 XDUB 15:21:06 00066166428TRLO0 2100 1.094 XDUB 15:21:06 00066166427TRLO0 2405 1.094 XDUB 15:21:06 00066166426TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 30 92.20 XLON 09:07:17 00066158881TRLO0 278 92.80 XLON 10:20:15 00066160474TRLO0 84 92.80 XLON 10:20:15 00066160473TRLO0 68 92.80 XLON 10:20:17 00066160475TRLO0 1525 92.80 XLON 10:20:17 00066160476TRLO0 59 92.80 XLON 10:20:19 00066160477TRLO0 994 92.80 XLON 10:20:19 00066160478TRLO0 66 93.40 XLON 13:39:31 00066163995TRLO0 84 93.40 XLON 13:39:31 00066163994TRLO0 4421 93.40 XLON 13:39:47 00066164014TRLO0 1486 93.40 XLON 14:26:22 00066164995TRLO0 84 93.10 XLON 14:29:30 00066165081TRLO0 84 93.40 XLON 14:58:38 00066165913TRLO0 1530 94.00 XLON 15:14:01 00066166250TRLO0 40 94.00 XLON 15:14:01 00066166249TRLO0 1 94.00 XLON 15:14:01 00066166248TRLO0 1935 93.90 XLON 15:26:53 00066166536TRLO0 80 93.90 XLON 15:26:53 00066166535TRLO0 2160 93.80 XLON 15:32:11 00066166631TRLO0 1996 93.50 XLON 15:54:57 00066167184TRLO0 1186 93.50 XLON 16:07:09 00066167625TRLO0 1809 93.50 XLON 16:07:09 00066167626TRLO0

